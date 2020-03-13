COPENHAGEN – Thomas E. Carroll, 74, of Co. Rte 194, passed away on March 13, 2020 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.
Thomas was born on March 15, 1945 in Watertown, New York, son of the late Philip L. and Helen E. (Engelhart) Carroll. In 1964, he graduated from Copenhagen Central School.
He married Rita J. Snyder on August 27, 1966 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Copenhagen. In 1971 he began working as a dairy farmer on his parent’s farm. Later, he and his wife Rita purchased the farm, known as Hi-Vue Acres.
The couple raised five children together. Tom always enjoyed high school sporting events for his children, grandchildren and any and all children of family, friends, and neighbors. The farm always held a special place for nieces, nephews and neighborhood kids who would come up from the village to participate in hay mow basketball, softball, soccer, and any activity in which you could come and have fun. Many sledding parties and fun on the trampoline were had on the farm and many memories were made on the hill. Those were Dad’s favorite days.
Thomas retired from dairy farming in 2015, when their barn tragically burned down.
Over the last few years he had been very active. He was a huge sports enthusiast and loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. Family meant the world to him.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Rita; five children, Robert (Eileen) Carroll of Copenhagen; Steven (Dawn) Carroll of Copenhagen; Jeffrey (Susan) Carroll of Copenhagen; Denise (Lisa) Carroll of Rochester; Sarah (Colin) Price of Utah; two brothers, Donald (Barbara) Carroll of Copenhagen and Philip J. (Judy) Carroll of Pennsylvania; two sisters, Betty Ann Woodard of Denmark and Mary Jane (Terrance) Fleming of Copenhagen; nine grandchildren, Kevin, Olivia, Tucker, Charli, Samuel, Andrew, Maddy, Sage and Leah; a mother-in-law, Dorothy Snyder of Copenhagen, NY; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.
Due to current health concerns, services in the immediate will be held privately by the family. Public calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Copenhagen. A memorial Mass will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at the church with The Rev. Donald J. Robinson, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be held at 3:00 PM in West Lowville Rural Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice at PO Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 in honor of the loving care they provided to Thomas or to the Copenhagen Fire Department at PO Box 364, Copenhagen, NY 13626.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.