The Thousand Island Arts Center in Clayton was featured in a New York Times story Friday about the reopening of arts centers in New York state.
The New York Times interviewed Leslie Rowland, the center’s executive director. Ms. Rowland told the New York Times that patrons of the Arts Center are looking forward to returning to glazing and knitting classes.
She told the New York Times she is confident about the return of community art classes, which can be hosted outside, with students wearing masks, though whether the craft and antiques show in August will go on remains unclear.
“People need a creative outlet,” she told the newspaper. “You can only do jigsaw puzzles for so long.”
