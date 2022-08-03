Michael B. Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, says state officials are not doing enough to keep prison employees safe. Watertown Daily Times

ALBANY — At least 10 state security staffers were injured at a maximum-security prison in Greene County in what the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision called the latest example of a rise in violent conduct in its facilities.

The agency said Tuesday that the incident unfolded one day earlier at Coxsackie Correctional Facility, which holds about 900 convicted felons.

