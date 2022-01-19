WATERTOWN — Jefferson County recorded a 100% positivity rate for COVID-19 tests returned between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III.
“As hard as this may be to believe, there have been 555 tests processed since yesterday with every one of them proving to be positive,” Mr. Hagemann said Wednesday in a news release.
Jefferson County also recorded two COVID-19 deaths, while Lewis County added one death.
Combined, the two counties and St. Lawrence County reported 860 new cases of the virus.
The deaths in Jefferson County bring the county’s total fatalities since the onset of the pandemic to 150. With the 555 added infections, the county’s running total climbed to 20,333.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose by one from Tuesday, to 36 patients.
The death in Lewis County brings the county’s total to 44. The county added 37 new infections, bringing its total to 5,824. There are five people in the hospital, a decrease of nine from Tuesday.
St. Lawrence County reported 268 cases, for a total of 22,480. Thirty-two people are hospitalized, one more than Tuesday. The county has experienced 164 deaths.
