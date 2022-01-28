POTSDAM - A 12-inch watermain break on Leroy Street led to Potsdam schools being closed on Friday.
Mayor Ron Tischler said although there were “seven or eight” main breaks on Elm Street several weeks ago, they haven’t been an issue lately near the school.
A post on the district Facebook page said some middle and high school students had already been picked up by buses, but they were returned home.
