On Thursday, state and federal highway officials plan to release the final environmental impact statement for tearing down Interstate 81 through Syracuse, according to Sen. Charles E. Schumer.
That leaves just one more official step before construction can begin on the $2.25 billion project.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has already confirmed the only option on the table for the aging highway is to tear it down and build a street-level boulevard to carry traffic through the city. High-speed traffic would be rerouted around the city on Interstate 481.
There has been pressure from Hochul and Schumer to get moving on construction after years of studying, and rejecting, various options. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand brought U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to Syracuse last summer to see how a reimagined highway could reshape the city.
The state budget, approved Saturday, includes $1.1 billion for the project. Last year’s budget had $800,000 for I-81. The project could also benefit from new federal funding for transportation and infrastructure, Schumer said.
The governor has also said she supports the idea of reconnecting neighborhoods cut off by the highway’s construction in the 1950s and 1960s, including the historically Black 15th Ward.
As part of the I-81 project, Syracuse city planners and a private foundation have come up with an $800 million plan to redevelop the neighborhood that includes public housing near the highway.
Last year, the state released a draft environmental impact statement and held a series of public hearings on it. The public submitted about 7,500 comments. Those will be answered in the Final Environmental Impact Statement, to be released Thursday.
The next step is for the state and federal governments to release a Record of Decision, the final document before construction could begin. That could happen as early as June, Schumer said.
The state has announced some changes since the first draft, including an answer to public outcry that too much traffic would be circling a new roundabout near an elementary school.
The state Department of Transportation will instead build the roundabout on Van Buren Street near Renwick Avenue, project director Mark Frechette said in February. The roundabout will be an entry to the street-level grid. It is intended to slow traffic and provides an opportunity for a grand entrance to the city, the Carrier Dome and the hospitals, officials have said.
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has told state and federal officials that a community grid that replaces the elevated I-81 through Syracuse should be designed as a network of city streets and not a highway.
Walsh has asked the state for smaller lanes, bigger sidewalks and more space for development of taxable private property.
