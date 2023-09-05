$20K sanctions requested against Trump in New York

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia A. James asked a Manhattan judge Tuesday to impose sanctions against Donald Trump, his adult children, various business associates and their lawyers for filing frivolous arguments in her civil fraud case.

James, suing the Trumps for wide-scale business fraud, in new court papers asked state Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron to make the former president and his 14 co-defendants pay a collective $10,000 and their lawyers the same amount for repeating legal arguments without merit that the judge has already shot down.

