$20K sanctions requested against Trump in New York

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia A. James asked a Manhattan judge Tuesday to impose sanctions against Donald Trump, his adult children, various business associates and their lawyers for filing frivolous arguments in her civil fraud case.
James, suing the Trumps for wide-scale business fraud, in new court papers asked state Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron to make the former president and his 14 co-defendants pay a collective $10,000 and their lawyers the same amount for repeating legal arguments without merit that the judge has already shot down.
James’ office noted that Trump’s lawyers recently referenced three arguments in their motion to dismiss her $250 million lawsuit that Engoron rejected for the second time in January, when the jurist quipped that he had “Deja vu.”
Noting that they were “borderline frivolous even the first time defendants made them,” Engoron in January said a “sophisticated defense counsel should have known better” than to try the same arguments again.
Trump, chided by judges across his various cases for nonstop delay tactics, has already been sanctioned in the litigation with the AG for failing to respond to deadlines. Engoron, in spring 2022, fined him $10,000 a day for nearly two weeks.
Lawyers for the former president and his co-defendants did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.
Last week, in asking the court to rule on one of the chief claims facing the Trumps, James alleged Trump habitually bloated his net worth by a staggering $2 billion by lying about the value of company assets. He denies the allegations.
Engoron is yet to rule on James’ motion, and one from Trump’s side seeking to toss the lawsuit. The case is slated for trial Oct. 2.
