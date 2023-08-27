3 Marines killed, 5 injured in Osprey crash in Australia

A Care Flight helicopter is seen Sunday on the tarmac of the Darwin International Airport in Darwin, Australia, as rescue work is in progress to transport those injured in the U.S. Osprey military aircraft crash at a remote island. Three U.S. Marines died Sunday after an Osprey aircraft crashed on a remote tropical island north of Australia’s mainland during war games, U.S. military officials said. David Gray/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Three U.S. Marines died and five are in critical condition following a military aircraft crash off the coast of Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory.

The V-22 Osprey went down while performing drills with military personnel from other nations on Melville Island about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Darwin on Sunday, the U.S. Marine Rotational Force said in a statement. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

