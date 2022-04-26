New York’s highest court will hear oral arguments today in a lawsuit that seeks to toss out new congressional district maps only two months before the state’s June 28 primary election.
The new district maps drawn by Democrats in the state Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul in February give Democrats a voter enrollment advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts.
A New York appeals court ruled last week that those maps violate the state constitution’s ban on partisan gerrymandering.
Judges partially upheld a lower court’s ruling that would block the new district maps from being used in this year’s elections.
Now the New York Court of Appeals will have to decide if Democratic state lawmakers acted with partisan intent in drawing the original district maps.
It will be the first time New York’s constitutional ban on gerrymandering will be tested in court. An amendment banning the practice was approved in a voter referendum in 2014.
“This is uncharted territory for these courts,” said Michael Li, senior counsel for the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice. “It’s a brand-new question on how the judges will rule because they’ve never had a case like this before.”
The Court of Appeals has indicated it will act quickly and could issue a ruling this week, knowing that its decision could reshape the ballot for Congress in Central New York and across the state.
Judges could keep the new district maps in place if they find that a Republican-led lawsuit failed to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Democratic state lawmakers acted with partisan intent.
Otherwise, the ruling could produce a scramble among candidates for Congress as they decide where to run for office and start over a petitioning process that is due to be finished by May 4.
Here’s a quick look at three possible outcomes of the court case:
• Order new district maps, and delay the June primary election.
The Court of Appeals judges rule that state lawmakers violated the constitution by producing partisan district maps.
The judge would order lawmakers or a neutral expert known as a special master to draw new district lines for each of New York’s 26 congressional districts.
The June 28 primary election would be delayed until August to give election officials and candidates time to adjust to the changes.
Under the existing deadline, absentee ballots have to be mailed out by May 14. Early voting would start June 18.
Two other states — Maryland and North Carolina — delayed their primary elections this year because of court challenges to gerrymandered maps, Li said. In North Carolina, a special master ended up drawing the maps. In Maryland, state lawmakers came up with new maps five days after the court order.
• Order new district maps, and keep the date for the June primary election.
The judges could toss out the new district maps and set an aggressive schedule to come up with replacements in time for the June 28 primary election.
The mid-level appeals court judges have already set an April 30 deadline for Democrats in the state Legislature to come up with new maps.
Lawmakers could also leave it up to court-appointed experts to come up with non-partisan district maps by the same date.
Either way, the ballot is due to be set and certified by the state on May 4. The aggressive timeline could be difficult for candidates and election officials.
The candidates would have to quickly pass nominating petitions in new districts, and some may choose to run in different parts of the state where they see an easier path to victory.
Election officials would have to scrap the work they’ve done so far and rush to prepare mail-in ballots by mid-May.
The process could also confuse voters who were beginning to become familiar with the new congressional districts approved in February.
• Keep the new maps for this election, but order new maps for 2024.
Under this scenario, the court would declare the new district maps unconstitutional but rule that it’s too late to change anything for this year’s election.
The June 28 primary and Nov. 8 general election would be held using maps that favor Democrats in 22 of 26 districts. Republicans now hold eight House seats in New York.
The court would order new, fair maps to be put in place in time for the 2024 elections.
That happened in Georgia this year after judges ruled that the state’s new congressional districts violated the federal Voting Rights Act, Li said. The state will hold elections this year using the unconstitutional maps.
Such a ruling in New York would mean that some candidates elected this year would find themselves running to represent different communities in 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.