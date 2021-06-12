LOWVILLE — Goals were met by the two housing-related programs supported by Community Development Block Grants that will come to an official close at the end of this month.
In the Lewis County Board’s June meeting, Snowbelt Housing Executive Director Jaylyn Haemes gave a final accounting of the two programs during public hearings, as required by the grant, to allow the public to comment on what was accomplished.
Under the county’s Homeownership Program, a $489,510 grant request was awarded in April 2019 to help 12 potential homeowners become actual homeowners.
The grant, administered by Snowbelt Housing, has to be used by June 28, although there is a 10-day grace period to finish lingering funded activities.
The program is designed to help low to middle income families buy a home through help with down payments, closing costs and repair work to ensure the safety and quality standards set by HUD are met in the homes being purchased.
“The program was really county-wide,” Ms. Haemes told the board, “Two homes were located in the village of Croghan, one in the town of Glenfield, six in Lowville, two in Lyons Falls and one in Turin.”
A total of $300,000 of the grant money was used for mortgage “buy-downs” and to defray closing costs. Ms. Haemes said the average down payment in closing cost assistance was $14,988.
The average purchase price of the 12 homes was $90,576 while Ms. Haemes said the assistance brought average mortgage costs down to $72,993.
The total amount slated for home rehabilitation in the grant application was $120,000.
Of the homes purchased through the program, one didn’t need any repairs at all.
Repairs on the eight completed homes had repairs with costs ranging from $18,088 to $37,718 that averaged $31,011 per home.
The final $69,510 of the grant, or 14%, was used for administrative costs and “program delivery assistance.”
The homes the families selected were all either vacant or, in one case, the purchaser was already the tenant. The county’s Housing Rehabilitation program, also administered by Snowbelt Housing, was awarded $718,200 in CDBG funding for a program that began on Jan. 24, 2019.
Although it was slated for completion by Jan. 25 this year, the county applied for and received an extension until June 30.
The goal of this program was to provide low to moderate income households an opportunity to improve the health, safety or energy efficiency of their home or to make accessibility modifications as needed to allow elderly homeowners to age in place for as long as possible.
Designed to help improve 20 “substandard homes... scattered throughout the county,” $500,800 was earmarked for 16 single family households and four multi-family dwellings were budgeted $105,200 for improvements.
Of the single-family houses made better through the funding, four had elderly occupants, seven households included someone with a disability although only one of the homes needed accessibility modifications, and two were female-headed households, Ms. Haemes said. Two of the houses were rentals.
The average cost of improvements provided through the grant funding was $29,363, with a range of $15,650 to $45,011 for the repairs.
Ms. Haemes noted that four of the 14 households also received funding from other grants awarded to Snowbelt, totalling an additional $49,030 spent on the project.
Energy audits, weatherization, lead-based risk assessments for older homes and radon testing were automatically part of the process.
Home locations included Constableville, Copenhagen, Croghan, Diana, Harrisville, Lowville, Port Leyden and Turin.
Ms. Haemes said the majority of the contractors used are also Lewis County residents.
No update was given on the four multi-family buildings targeted by the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.