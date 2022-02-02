WATERTOWN — Thermometers across the north country showed temperatures in the mid-40s Wednesday, which was enough to get people out of their homes and into the warmer outdoors.
The high for Wednesday was projected to be around 46 degrees in Watertown, and residents decided to get some fresh air on the unseasonably warm day, especially after the brutal stretch of cold weather in January.
Watertown saw 20 days out of 31 in the month of January during which the low temperature was below zero, and 24 days in the month of January in which the high did not get above freezing. Days like Wednesday, when temperatures are in the 40s, feel a lot warmer than what the thermometer reads.
Chelsea Young, who is originally from Houston and has lived in the north country for a couple years, was out enjoying the weather.
“I’m going to go pick up my kids from school, and we’ll probably go to the park,” Ms. Young said. “We like to go out to Sackets on the battlefield park, and it’s hard to do when it’s so cold.”
Ms. Young said that this isn’t her first winter in the north country, and that it “probably” won’t be her last.
“Just trying to have to learn to live with it,” she said.
Joseph A. Wessner, president of the Watertown Downtown Business Association, also enjoyed the warm temperatures on Public Square.
“I’ve lived here since 1978 — it’s snow,” Mr. Wessner said. “It’s like if it was sunny, it’s just about the same, you just drive slower.”
A usual snowbird had decided to stay in Northern New York because of the ongoing pandemic.
“Trying to get outside as much as I can,” John Scanlon said while walking his Afghan hound dog.
Mr. Scanlon said he had been going to Florida for winters, leaving around Thanksgiving and normally returning to the north country around April 1.
Monty Groff, owner of Cutting Edge Lawn Maintenance and Snow Plowing in Watertown, said that winter storms, like the one expected to begin early Thursday and move into Friday, bring long days for him and his employees.
“We will start once it starts to accumulate, right around 2 inches,” Mr. Groff said. “And then we basically go the entire length of the storm, plowing to make sure that every place is open.”
Mr. Groff said that he and his workers will be out starting at about 4 a.m. Thursday when the storm is supposed to start, and continue until about noon Friday if the storm ends at 5 a.m. Friday. Then they’ll go back out at about 10 p.m. Friday night to go over parking lots and clear out where cars were parked during the snowfall. He said they are done roughly six to eight hours after the storm is over for cleanup.
Mr. Groff said that he “might stop to get some dinner or something,” or maybe take a quick nap in the truck before heading out again Friday.
“It’s hard to come home and get any rest,” Mr. Groff said.
Cliff Briggs was walking downtown Wednesday afternoon before hunkering down in his house.
“When it storms like that, I don’t go nowhere,” Mr. Briggs said.
Mr. Briggs is a north country native, but spent 20 years in Miami before coming back to the area where his family is.
Wednesday was Groundhog Day, and the nation’s most reliable meteorologist, Punxsutawney Phil, saw his own shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.
North country residents are no strangers to snowstorms and cold temperatures, but January was an extremely cold month, with the coldest recorded temperature coming in at minus 19 degrees in Watertown, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration online weather data. Areas farther north recorded even colder temperatures.
To end the month of January, Watertown had 11 consecutive days of subzero temperatures. Snow accumulations for the month finished at 42 inches. The average temperature in Watertown was 10.6 degrees in January, the second-lowest average since the beginning of the century, with only 2004 having a slightly colder average temperature at 10.5 degrees. No data was available for 2005.
In terms of snowfall, Watertown had 42 inches of new snow overall, with the most new snow recorded in one day coming on Jan. 7 when NOAA recorded Watertown receiving 15 inches of snow. This is the sixth highest amount of snow that Watertown received during the month of January and the most since 2019. More snow than January 2022 was recorded in the same month in 2019 (88.3 inches); 2009 (84.3 inches); 2014 (76.13 inches); 2015 (59.5 inches); and 2003, (56 inches), according to NOAA.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a winter storm warning for Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, and Ontario counties. The winter storm warning is set to begin at 1 a.m. Thursday and continue until 1 p.m. Friday with snow accumulations anywhere between 7 to 13 inches and the most amount of snow expected Thursday night.
The NWS in Burlington, Vt., which covers St. Lawrence County and other areas farther north and east of Watertown, issued a winter a storm warning from 1 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday, with snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches and travel expected to be especially difficult Friday morning.
