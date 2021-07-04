ANTWERP — After 42 years, the pagers and radios were silent in George Turner’s home on Thursday, ending a long era of being a utility volunteer who worked as a firefighter, EMT, deputy county fire coordinator, president and chief.
Mr. Turner is ending his career as a volunteer firefighter with the Antwerp Fire Department after 42 years in a bittersweet announcement that he is moving away for a new adventure with his husband, Dan.
The Antwerp Fire Department threw a going-away party for Mr. Turner, who turned in his gear on Thursday. The firefighters told him how much they looked up to him, how he was the glue of the department and how he was a shining example of how small-town leaders lend a hand to anyone.
“Just hearing that I’m overwhelmed,” Mr. Turner said. “They are just really good people. I’m just blown away. I didn’t even realize they felt that way.”
For the last 25 years, shortly after he became Antwerp’s chief and president, Mr. Turner was also one of five deputy fire coordinators for the county, covering Zone 4 and departments in North Pole, Calcium, Evans Mills, Philadelphia, Oxbow, Theresa, Pamelia and Antwerp. His job was to respond to busy scenes and help the fire chief with any resources they may need, anything from calling National Grid to requesting a spill team. The truck Mr. Turner drove for the county, County Car 900, will now be renamed to County Car 400, effectively retiring his number. But Mr. Turner will tell you it’s because they are changing radio systems and want the number of the car to coincide with Zone 4.
Jonathan Cole, the EMS deputy coordinator in Zone 4 — same as Mr. Turner’s — mayor of Antwerp, member of the fire department and Mr. Turner’s close friend, said he was tremendously sad to see Mr. Turner announce that he is leaving.
“I also told him ‘To be sad is to be selfish,’” Mr. Cole said. “I was extremely happy for him and his family.”
Mr. Cole said Mr. Turner took him under his wing when he decided to join the department roughly 18 years ago. Mr. Turner was one of the three sponsors Mr. Cole needed to join the department, and he showed him the ropes. And then in 2010, Mr. Cole’s house burned down, and Mr. Turner was there for whatever he needed.
“That’s not just because of my position. That’s just what he did for everyone,” Mr. Cole said. “I’m very fortunate to have the ability to call George my friend.”
The chief of Antwerp fire, Travis LaSage, too said that he’s sad to see Mr. Turner go but he is happy for him and his future. He’ll miss his kindness, attitude and hard work.
“There is nobody around that will be able to replace him,” Chief LaSage said. “He was always trying to push people to do better and to keep going.”
Over nearly 50 years Mr. Turner, like many others, saw a lot of good memories and sad ones.
He’ll remember spraying each other with hoses after a fire was out. He’ll remember the pranks, the parades; bingo, fundraisers, breakfasts and car washes. He’ll also remember responding to crash scenes where several people were dead. His worst call was a crash north of Antwerp where six people died. Those types of calls is partially why he joined the crisis response team with the county, which is sort of a support group for fellow first responders who need someone to speak with who can relate to what they’ve seen.
The worst calls, however, are those with injured children. He remembers once reviving a child who wasn’t breathing and then the child just wanting to hold his finger on the way to the hospital. He’ll remember that same child writing him a thank-you letter.
“Opening that envelope,” he said, “those are the good memories.”
He said he’s deeply appreciative of his husband’s support through the 21 years they’ve been together. There were many times Mr. Turner had to leave the dinner table with a full plate or a restaurant with a group of people, but Dan was always there for him.
“I can’t ask for anything more than that,” Mr. Turner said. “Last night, he said it was the quietest night there because no pagers or radios were going off all night long.”
And now he leaves in two weeks for Georgia, where he took another job and wanted new scenery. But this time his truck won’t be with an extra light.
“There’s always been a light in there for the last 42 years,” he said.
