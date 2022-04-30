RODMAN — Little League baseball in southern Jefferson County is alive and well — nearly 300 kids have registered to play this year.
The 50th year of the South Jefferson Little League kicked off Saturday morning at Gordon E. Cole Memorial Park on School Street. Roughly 100 kids showed up for the opening ceremony and games.
Matt Burdick, league president, said about 287 kids ages 5 to 12 registered to play this season.
“Our numbers have increased tremendously from last year,” Mr. Burdick said. “I think it’s the way it’s been organized. We start the first of the year and we have board meetings and organize and organize.”
Volunteer awards were given out during the opening ceremony and first pitches were thrown by representatives from Northern Credit Union, Bob Johnson Auto Group and Rodman Town Supervisor Lisa C. Worden. The national anthem played, setting the season for 25 teams — from tea ball, coach pitch to player pitch — in motion.
“We want to teach them good sportsmanship and respect and respecting adults,” Mr. Burdick said. “We push that right from the first practice of the year, but really it’s a chance for kids in the community to get a chance to play and enjoy the game of baseball and learn the basic fundamentals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.