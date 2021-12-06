Hundreds of millions of dollars of relief is available to New York homeowners behind on at least $6 billion in mortgage, property tax or utility payments due to financial or personal health hardships endured due to COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began.
The U.S. Department of Treasury approved New York’s $539 million Homeowner Assistance Fund to assist low- and moderate-income property owners in the state behind on mortgage, property tax, water or sewage bill payments.
The federal funding, administered by the state, will help homeowners avert mortgage delinquency, default, foreclosure and displacement due to financial or medical difficulties caused by the COVID pandemic.
“We’ve addressed the danger of people losing their homes through the moratoria legislation both through mortgages as well as tax issues, but having a funding source that allows us to begin to pay the costs that have been incurred over this time and that people have been unable to pay themselves because of job losses and income loss as a result of COVID really is a critical step,” said Housing Committee Chair Sen. Brian Kavanagh, D-Brooklyn, during a briefing in New York City on Monday.
The average eligible low- to moderate-income family will receive $30,000 in assistance with a maximum potential benefit of $50,000.
Owners of a condo unit behind on maintenance fees or homeowners association payments are also eligible to apply.
Applications will be accepted starting Monday, Jan. 3. To apply, visit nyhomeownerfund.org
The Treasury approved the Homeowner Assistance Fund, or up to $9.961 billion in the American Rescue Plan Act for states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, tribes or tribal entities, and was first to approve the $539 million slated for New York’s program.
The approved assistance will help a fraction of New York homeowners behind on payments due to the pandemic. The state has an estimated $6 billion in mortgage arrears, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Monday.
“Did the federal government give us enough money to take care of every single homeowner in the state of New York? No, no, they did not,” Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said. “It will never be enough, but it’s far more than we have right now.
“It is not the complete answer to the crisis — that is alarming to all of us as well, but we only can work with what we’ve received from the federal government thus far and I’m grateful for every penny that we have.”
The state will request subsequent aid for homeowners from leftover homeowner assistance relief unused by other U.S. states and territories of the $10 billion national program — similar to a request for nearly an additional $1 billion dollars in rent relief in the Treasury’s coffers.
“There could be an opportunity if the money’s not used,” Hochul continued. “We’ve asked for nearly a billion dollars more for the rent relief program from that Treasury pot. That money’s sitting there, we hope, and if it is, our hands are out first. And we’re very good at being first, as we know we’re the first in the nation to make this available to people.”
Designed and administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the state Homeowner Assistance Fund is open to applicants with household incomes at or below 100% of the Area Median Income and must be at least 30 days delinquent on monthly housing payments for their primary residence.
“It is critical that we pre-empt a cascade of defaults, foreclosures and displacement, that would undermine the stability of our communities, devastate the property tax base and leave local economies reeling,” state Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said in a statement Monday. “For the thousands of at-risk homeowners who we anticipate being eligible for this program, we can put them back on sound financial footing where they will not lose a generation of advances in homeownership.”
The department did not respond to additional questions about the program Monday.
Awards will be structured as a five-year, non-interest, non-amortizing forgivable loan, which will be fully forgiven if the homeowner remains in the home for at least five years.
Legislative leaders budgeted for the assistance to be administered in the next fiscal year, which starts April 1.
“We could be doing all kinds of things in this state, but we’re doing it in a vacuum, and we cannot be as impactful as we should be,” said Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, by video call during the governor’s briefing. “We know COVID has really knocked everybody for a loop and so many people are facing insecurity in terms of every direction, including housing and making sure that they can keep a roof over their head. ... Besides your health, having someplace to live is extremely important.”
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, expressed gratitude to the state’s congressional delegation for securing relief for state homeowners.
“This pandemic didn’t spare anyone, it touched everyone, and we want to make sure that the assistance to everyone,” Heastie said. “I’m so happy that we’re able to now get to this next phase of commitment. ...[it’s] a huge financial burden that homeowners won’t have to deal with.”
The relief program for homeowners is similar to the $2.3 billion Emergency Rental Assistance Program, including $100 million of state resources, intended to make tenants and small landlords whole from months of amassing missing rent payments.
At least $2.1 billion was obligated or paid to eligible New Yorkers as of Nov. 19, according to its latest ERAP reports on otda.ny.gov.
The office received a total 286,101 applications, issuing $1.05 billion in 83,488 payments to small landlords to date.
Confusion and chaos surrounded the program, overseen by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, as thousands of applications rolled in and the process, and subsequent relief checks, remained stalled for months.
New York was the slowest state in the nation to move its multi-billion-dollar federal award for renters and small landlords until Gov. Hochul streamlined the application process and directed thousands more state employees and volunteers to right the program after she took office Aug. 24.
The state will keep the application process simplified and available in several formats and multiple languages to evade past mistakes, which Hochul said Monday officials continue to learn from.
“We’re also trying to learn from the programs and is why we’ve simplified this — we’ve made it so much easier for people to apply,” the governor said, adding the application is available online, the phone and on mobile devices and department employees available to answers questions.
“So we anticipate that this is going to be a far different process to apply for,” she said.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s analysis of eviction moratoria found new COVID infections increase directly as a result of letting the temporary bans expire prematurely, Kavanagh said. “So we know that the housing policy as we’ve done, it has been effective so far,” the senator added. “We will be back in session in January and we will continue to work with our partners looking to ensure that we continue to do what’s necessary to ensure that nobody loses their home to reflect the fact that housing is very much health care, all the time, but particularly in a crisis like this.”
New York’s temporary ban on evictions and foreclosures, barring the removal of residential and commercial tenants, remains in effect through Jan. 15.
Nonprofit Sustainable Neighborhoods LLC will manage the HAF program. The program is working with the state Attorney General’s Office to advocate with mortgage lenders and mortgage servicers to ensure homeowners receive all available relief under federal and state rules, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
For more information, call the state Homeowners Assistance Fund Call Center at 1-844-77-NYHAF or visit nyhomeownerfund.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.