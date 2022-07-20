OGDENSBURG — Organizers of the 61st annual Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival are gearing up for a week’s worth of events that culminate with its popular fireworks show and parade along Ford Street.
With a theme of “Family, Friends, Fun and Fireworks,” the Seaway Festival will begin Saturday with a variety of activities such as its annual canoe race, craft show, firefighter kids games, a children’s fishing derby and a concert in the park. It will begin a week-long stretch of events that include a Battle of the Bands, a tug-of-war competition, more concerts in the park and a host of other events.
Longtime Seaway Festival volunteer Laurel Lee Roethel said that one word can describe why people enjoy the festival.
“Family,” she said, “It’s always family. It’s the biggest family reunion we can have.”
Seaway Festival chairman Chris Cole said that its a 100% volunteer program that is geared for a homecoming type event that brings families and friends together.
Last year’s Seaway Festival was toned down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Mr. Cole is hoping for people to come out and show their support.
“I think people will be more comfortable with coming out and being with each other,” said Mr. Cole, “That will be a big thing. Going back to normalcy.”
One of the main events is the parade, which will run the entire length of Ford Street on July 30. Starting at 11 a.m., the parade will feature five local marching bands from Ogdensburg Free Academy, Morristown, Lisbon, Heuvelton and Gouverneur schools.
Other parade participants include, but are not limited to, the Shriners from Massena and Ottawa, Downbeats Percussion, Blues Brothers Brass Band, New View Percussion as well as baton twirlers from Julie’s Dance Studio and Ogdednsburg Dance Center.
Mr. Cole said that it’s not too late to have a float entered in the parade and pretty much anyone can enter. Floats can be entered in the commercial or non-commercial division or not at all. Float applications can be entered online at www.ogdensburgseawayfestival.org.
If you want to help support the Seaway Festival, Mr. Cole said revenue from sales of T-shirts or buttons can help offset costs to hold the events.
Seaway Festival T-shirts can be purchased for $15 at River Rat Designs, both locations of the St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union, both locations of Community Bank, Ed-Med Credit Union, and North Country Savings Bank. Shirts size XXXL or larger are $20.
Buttons are $2 and can also be purchased at the same locations listed above.
The following is the schedule for Seaway Festival:
Saturday, July 23
— Canoe race at the Heuvelton Boat Launch at 9 a.m.;
— Kid’s Fishing Derby at Greenbelt dock from 9:30-11 a.m.;
— Wine, Arts & Craft Show at Lockwood Arena from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
— Firefighters Kid’s Games at Morrisette Park from 1-4 p.m.; and
— Concert in the Park – Into the Black at Library Park from 6-8 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
— Sandbar Classic Fishing Derby at Hosmer’s Marina from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.;
— Wine, Arts & Craft Show at Lockwood Arena from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.;
—Fred’s Wild West BBQ at Frederic Remington Art Museum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and
— Battle of the Bands at OFA from 6-8 p.m.
Monday, July 25
— Ogdensburg Dance Studio performance at Library Park at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
— Concert in the Park – Whiskey & Wine at Library Park from 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27
— Concert in the Park – Another Roadside Attraction at Library Park from 6-8 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
— Concert in the Park – Atom Ghost at Library Park from 6-8 p.m.; and
— Tug of War at Greenbelt Park at 6 p.m.
Friday, July 29
— Country Sing Off at Library Park from 3-5 p.m.;
— Concert in the Park – Jayne Truedell at Library Park from 5-7 p.m.;
— Carnival games and train rides at Greenbelt from 6-8 p.m.; and
— Fireworks in the Greenbelt area at 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
— Seaway Festival Parade on Ford Street at 11 a.m.
Sunday, July 31
— Duck Race at city pool at 11 a.m.;
— Classic Car Cruise at Dobisky Center lawn from noon to 4 p.m.;
- Craft & Farmer’s Outdoor Market at Dobisky Center lawn from noon to 4 p.m.;
— Cornhole tournament at Ogdensburg Moose Lodge at 1 p.m.; and
— Petting Zoo at Dobisky Center lawn at 3 p.m.
