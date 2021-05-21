LOWVILLE — Despite a pandemic-forced year’s delay, the 200th Lewis County Fair will be held July 20 to 24.
The Fair Board met on Thursday night and after significant conversation weighing the pros and cons, the ultimate vote was 21 to 3 in favor of finding a way to hold the well-loved fair while still keeping people as safe as possible from COVID-19.
“Personally, I’m not sure if I would have voted yes to have the fair... I’m a little nervous. I don’t want people to get sick,” said board President Douglas Hanno. “But I voted for the people that have talked to me in the last two or three weeks and said, ‘Please have a fair. We need to have something like that again. We need to have some normalcy back.’ I voted for those people.”
The board and Fair Manager Rachel Lisk have been working with the state Department of Health to figure out what is possible and what isn’t under the current guidelines for large events.
Mr. Hanno said those limitations and logistics have to be weighed against the financial impact lower ticket sales to grandstand events will have.
At this time, large venues like the grandstand can only be filled to 35% capacity.
“That makes it a little tough for us to put a show on knowing that we can’t get more people, but we’re committed to putting on a show like we have in the past,” Mr. Hanno said. “The Oak Ridge Boys (this year’s headliner) are going to be our toughest one to justify financially, I think. There’s a huge up-front cost with that where the tractor pull and the demolition derby don’t require any up front money making it easier to recoup your investment.”
The board is hoping that if enough people get vaccinated between now and July, capacity might be raised to at least 75%, taking out the financial sting from expensive shows that would have likely been sold out in different times.
“We want to present a great fair. We don’t want it to be substandard. We’re known for our great fairs,” said Mr. Hanno. “And we want to continue that.”
Some of the side acts that were planned may also be impacted by health safety measures.
“I’m pretty sure the Health Department doesn’t want us to put events on that are going to draw crowds to specific areas,” which may impact the “entertainment island” acts this year including an artist that was scheduled to paint a new mural every day and a magician/comedian hired to perform.
Within the next few weeks, Mr. Hanno said the board will figure out what acts and events they can have where to ensure the highest level of health safety for fair-goers.
“We’re not going to gut the fair. We want to put on as much as we can, we just need to find ways to make people move and not stand still so much,” he said.
One of the requirements in the six pages of guidelines that will be most challenging, if not impossible, is to have fair-goers all moving in the same direction, but they will try.
“The whole thing is going to be dictated by what the Health Department will let us do. I feel very confident that they’re working with us, they’re not working against us. They want us to put on a good fair, too,” Mr. Hanno said.
With all of the logistical changes, Mr. Hanno said the board will turn to the community for help, bringing in more volunteers than for previous fairs to make it all work.
Masks will still be required for people who have not been vaccinated, following both state and federal guidelines, but vaccination cards will not be checked to get into the grandstand or onto rides. It will be an honor system.
“We hope that people will be vaccinated. We hope that if people don’t feel good they won’t come to the fair. Personal responsibility on everybody’s part will make the fair a safe place to be,” said Mr. Hanno.
County Manager Ryan Piche, the Fair staff and Public Health joined forces to help get as many people vaccinated as possible.
A vaccination clinic making both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots available was held at the Fairgrounds from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday.
“Thank you” incentives including a coupon for a free drink or ice cream cone at a number of participating businesses was given to everyone who was vaccinated and a half-off coupon for a lemonade at the strawberry shortcake booth at the Fair was gifted to the first 100 people to get a shot.
In a live-stream informational video hosted by Ms. Lisk and Angela Wayte of county Public Health at the clinic, Ms. Wayte said that 85 people registered in advance for vaccinations and by 5 p.m., over 100 people had been vaccinated at the drive-through, according to Mr. Hanno.
Mr. Hanno said the final decisions on activities and events throughout fair week will be made in the next few weeks, but the parade, rides and animals are all locked in to make the popular fair as special as ever in its bicentennial celebration.
For more information or tickets to the Oak Ridge Boys, go to www.lewiscountyfair.org.
