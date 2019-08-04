Riding is obviously a balancing act, but I often myself balancing the making of good time and stopping to take a scenic picture. I call the moments when I do pause, “Bike Stoppers.” The ease of taking out a cell phone and snapping a scene creates an image to carry into the dark, stormy days of winter when this summer world will appear to be a mirage.
Technology, in the form of an “on-board” camera, now also helps to capture these cycling scenes of the north country. For the past year, I’ve been riding with a Cycliq Fly6 CE rear-facing bicycle camera (3.8 ounces) that attaches to the bike’s seat post, but its main mission is safety. In addition to being a camera that records HD video from which still images can be retrieved, there’s a row of lights that can be set in either flash, pulse or solid modes. If involved in an incident, it locks the footage so it can’t be overwritten.
The pictures in this photo essay were either taken by the Fly6 or by my cell phone, a basic Android version.
And if you have a “Bike Stopper,” I’d like to see it. My e-mail address is below.
“A Guy on a Bike” is an occasional column in the Watertown Daily Times. If you have a cycling-related idea for a column, contact Times staff writer Chris Brock at cbrock@wdt.net or at WDT, 260 Washington St., Watertown, N.Y., 13601.
