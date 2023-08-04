REDWOOD — What began with a swamp and a dream will be celebrated on Sunday with swank and esteem when the Indian River Lakes Conservancy celebrates its 25th anniversary.
The conservancy was formed in 1998 after an initial meeting of five couples around a dining room table on the western shore of Butterfield Lake.
“It was definitely grass roots,” said Marjorie “Margie” Hillback, whose grandparents in 1914 bought the piece of property along Butterfield Lake where she and her husband, Elliott D. “Sandy” Hillback Jr., own the cottage which hosted that meeting of an alluring concept. The couple have owned the cottage since 1977, when they purchased it from Marjorie’s father.
“We’ve never regretted it,” Marjorie said. “We were moving every two to three years and Elliott was working, so our kids didn’t have much of an anchor in their lives in a sense. This was it.”
At the time of the 1997 gathering, Marjorie was president of the Butterfield Lake Association.
The couples gathered to discuss a proposed donation: Henry H. Carse, an environmentalist, civic leader and who represented Hinesburg, Vermont, as a state representative in the legislature from 1965 to 1988, wanted to donate a gift of marshland on Butterfield Lake — one of 18 lakes in the Indian River Lakes system, located on the St. Lawrence River plain in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties. Fifteen are open to the public.
It was suggested that a land trust be formed, with the 28-acre Osprey Point Marsh donation by Carse, who died in 2008 at the age of 90, as its foundation.
“It was a great birding place and we understood it was the birthplace of fish and all those things,” Marjorie said.
“We went out to look at it, and it was a swamp,” Elliott, also an IRLC co-founder and current board member recalled. “You couldn’t even walk on it. Anyway, we said, ‘We’ll take care of it.’”
Assisting in the land trust vision, Marjorie said, was “mover and shaker” Shirley D. Carpenter, Clayton, who is also a founding member of Save the River.
The idea of creating a land trust was put up to vote by the Butterfield Lake Association. “It was turned down,” Marjorie recalled. “There were some people who were just horrified that maybe there would be bird watchers in a boat near their cottage. It wasn’t totally well received.”
But those who supported the land trust idea were undaunted.
“We said it doesn’t mean it won’t happen — that there’s probably enough of us here that we could start it ourselves,” Marjorie said. “And that’s what we did.”
The founders of the conservancy, officially founded in 1998, got to work. “One fella was a lawyer. Another person helped with paperwork,” Marjorie said.
“The thing to remember is that when we started, we had almost nobody,” Elliott said. “It was a few people here on Butterfield Lake and a couple of other lakes who were interested in doing something, but no idea what exactly to do.”
In 2003, Carse’s second gift of 824 acres between Butterfield and Grass Lakes became the IRLC’s Grand Lake Reserve.
“Carse said he was comfortable with what we were doing, and said he’s got more land for us,” Elliott said.
“It’s been pretty amazing,” Marjorie said. “We didn’t imagine some of the things we thought about around that table then and that have happened. To think that Mr. Carse would give us one thousand acres never crossed our minds.”
Now 25 years later, the conservancy owns and protects 2,700 acres of land, with over 25 miles of well-used trails.
Earlier this year, it acquired a 116-acre property adjacent to Red Lake off Honey Hill Road in Theresa. It was donated by Marilyn K. Neulieb. She and her husband, Robert, shared a passion for the outdoors and for photography, spending many hours enjoying the views and wildlife, especially loons, on their property along Red Lake. Robert died in 2018. The parcel, Red Lake Preserve, features approximately 2,550 feet of shoreline on Red Lake and 3,000 feet of road frontage on Honey Hill Road.
Red Lake Preserve joined three other preserves managed by IRLC: Baker Woods Preserve, Natural Bridge; the Grand Lake Reserve, Theresa and Redwood Hill Preserve, Redwood.
Baker Woods Preserve was made possible in 2015 by the gift of 354 acres from Doris B.N. Baker; the Norman H. Baker and Doris B. Nagel Baker Living Trust. For 40 years the secluded place served as respite for the Bakers from their busy Manhattan professional lives. It features more than 10 miles of trails suitable for hiking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
In February, it was announced that The Northeast Wilderness Trust, working with the IRLC, enrolled the 1,072-acre Grand Lake Reserve in its Wildlands Partnership, creating a “forever wild” conservation easement on the property. NWT, based in Montpelier, Vermont, created a Wild Carbon market to incentivize and finance wilderness conservation.
“It’s not a lot of money, but for us, it’s money to take care of our trails and that sort of thing,” Elliott said.
A VISION AT REDWOOD HILL
Redwood Hill Preserve was established in 2014 thanks to the generosity of Elliott and Marjorie, who are seasonal residents here and make their regular home near Boston. Elliott retired in 2011 after 39 years in general management positions in the health care and biotechnology industry.
At Redwood Hill Preserve, visitors can enjoy a spectacular view of Butterfield Lake from atop the dramatic bluff of the preserve, a densely wooded mix of hardwoods and white pines.
In 2016, the Trailside Learning Center, a hexagonal wooden structure created by nearby resident Richard E. Edgar, opened at Redwood Hill. It hosts events such as water quality conferences, a summer science series and family gatherings for those who hold IRLC membership.
Marjorie got emotional, near tears, when recalling Edgar’s offer to create the structure as a volunteer. “The conservancy bought the material and he designed and made it. It’s beautiful. He’s my hero.”
“I’ve had a good life, and I just wanted to give something back to people and help people out whenever I can. Not financially, but physically, mentally or however else,” Edgar, 78, said. “I’m retired but I like to do carpentry work and I’ve done it part-time all my life. I like to build things that are different and unusual.”
He recalled he was a relatively new IRLC board member when the suggestion came to construct an education center at Redwood Hill.
“I kind of raised my hand and said, ‘I wish you’d let me design and build that for you.’ That’s how it started.”
Edgar said he and Elliott Hillback visited the site and laid out 2-by-4s where they thought the perimeter should be.
“They didn’t know me from Adam,” Edgar said. “They trusted me.”
Edgar said he had helpers who also volunteered their time, among them Ron Tibbles, Murray Walts, the late Paul Wimmer and his grandson, Billy Wimmer. “There were others that I can’t remember now,” he said.
Edgar is a member of the conservancy but no longer on its board. His wife, Catherine M., died in July of 2022 at the age of 76, just short of the couple’s 55th anniversary.
“She was bedridden for the last two years of her life,” Edgar said. “I got off the board in January prior to that because I was taking full-time care of her.”
Edgar has built other structures throughout the conservancy’s property, including a giant chair at Redwood Hill Preserve in memory of Elizabeth “Liz” Marie (May) Duvall, who died suddenly from an undetected heart defect in May of 2020 at the age of 34.
“It’s a huge Adirondack chair in memory of her,” Edgar said. “At the summer camps, they sit in the chair and tell the kids stories.”
At the time of her death, Duvall was an elementary school teacher at LaFargeville Central. She was also instrumental in creating the education committee at IRLC, which first met in December of 2017. The IRLC children’s summer camp is named after her.
“In the fall of 2017, Elliott had just met Elizabeth when she was walking on the trail at Redwood Hill Preserve,” said James “Wylie” Huffman, IRLC executive director. “When he found out Liz was a teacher, he asked her if she would be interested in volunteering to help put together some nature programs for kids. She said, ‘Absolutely!’”
YOUTH OUTDOOR EXPOSURE
Youth education programming at IRLC kicked off in 2018 with a children’s camp, now the Elizabeth May Duvall Nature Grows Kids Summer Camp, at Redwood Hill.
A grant from the Land Trust Alliance for community outreach and engagement through education helped to launch it. “We had five or seven volunteers who were passionate about getting that camp off the ground,” said Huffman.
The three-day camp was July 18-20, this year, with 75 children attending and a roster of 30 volunteers.
“Our camp is so popular and so well known now that when we opened registration, the camp was filled within three days,” Huffman said. “What’s neat about the camp is that a lot of kids are not exposed to outdoor opportunities and the concept of conservation — things as simple as getting out and walking on trails, relaxing and learning to appreciate nature.”
For teenagers, the conservancy’s Project WHIRL, launched in 2019, targets students aged between 14 and 18. Students in WHIRL —Water and Habitat on the Indian River Lakes — learn about watershed management, aquatic resources and invasive species management.
WHIRL began as a collaboration between IRLC, the Indian River Central School District, the Friends of Recreation Conservation and Environmental Stewardship program at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry, the Izaak Walton League and the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management.
Huffman said that one of the “incredible” volunteers who instruct youth is Janet W. Carrington, a retired teacher who taught for about two decades in the Baldwinsville school district. A key aspect of the program, Carrington said, is the education committee.
“It has evolved,” Carrington said. “For example, if teachers of fourth graders, say out of Alexandria Bay call up and say, ‘We want to come for a field trip. Do you have a program that you cold do with us?’ We now organize all of our materials in a way that were that to happen during winter, fall or spring, folks from IRLC can go to where all or our materials are now stored, and say, ‘Yes, we have a program for fourth graders, learning about whatever,’ and bam! There it is.”
“The quality of learning and the education aides are just off the charts from when we began this six years ago,” Huffman said. “The passion that I’m feeling and the joy from our volunteers in putting these programs together and delivering them is starting to snowball. The quality of our program is skyrocketing. It’s wonderful because it’s giving our future protectors of our water and land, these children, an opportunity to get involved when they’re so young. It becomes a way of life for them. That’s what our goal is because they’re going to be our future lifelong stewards of these lands, wherever else life takes them.”
Carrington and her husband, David, purchased their cottage on Butterfield Lake in 2016. She became vice president and then president of the Butterfield Lake Association. “I began finding out that it’s up to us property owners to take care of this lake,” she said.
Someone suggested that to help with that, she reach out to the IRLC and Huffman. “I said, ‘Who?’” Carrington said, noting she had never heard of the organization.
“For me, he became a wealth of knowledge, support and guidance as I became president of this lake association,” Carrington said.
‘PERFECT TIMING’
Huffman, who will mark six years on the job in September, is the conservancy’s first director.
“We’d written one strategic plan and it was horrible,” Elliott Hillback said. “We decided to upgrade it. We were sitting around in the (Redwood Hill) gazebo and said, ‘We’ve just got to make some big changes.’ One of them was to go after Wiley, and it was perfect timing. And it was perfect timing for him.”
The hiring of Huffman was also serendipitous. Hillback and Huffman, both Army veterans, met over gas pumps at a Watertown convenience store about a decade ago. Elliott served as an artillery officer in the U.S. Army for four years, which included a tour in Vietnam. Huffman also served as a field artillery officer, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He was stationed at Fort Drum twice, the stint first from 2000 to 2003.
When first stationed here, Huffman, a native of Pickerington, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, enjoyed the outdoor opportunities the north country offered, such as fly-fishing at Lake of the Woods, Redwood.
“That was my first exposure to an Indian River lake,” Huffman said. “I fished several in the early years when I was first stationed up here. I just fell in love with the lakes and the north country in that tour.”
His next assignment was in Korea. By then, he and his wife, Lydia E., had two children. “We were cooped up in a small three-bedroom apartment,” Huffman said of their Seoul residence. “I just longed for the days of getting back to a place that’s special, with a lot of opportunities for outdoor recreation. Seoul was a challenge for us. We dreamed where we could grow roots one day.”
His request that his next service base be at Fort Drum was granted. The Huffmans then purchased a house in the Indian River Central School District. “We thought this would be the best environment of all the places we’d been in in the United States to raise our children with the same values and the same passion for outdoor recreation as we have as their parents,” Huffman said.
In 2017 when it came time for Huffman to retire from the Army, he recalled meeting Elliott Hillback at the gas pumps shortly before being deployed to Afghanistan. Hillback, who struck up the conversation, filled Huffman in on the conservancy during that chat. During a July R&R break, Huffman and his family visited some of the conservancy sites with Hillback as host.
“I was really impressed with the land trust and with what I saw,” Huffman said. “I went back to Afghanistan and fast forward a couple years later, I was getting ready to retire and I reached out to him.”
But it wasn’t to discuss the IRLC. Huffman had seen a job posting concerning the Adirondack chapter of the Nature Conservancy and wanted to discuss that. Hillback told him that they were in the beginning stages of hiring an executive director. Interviews followed, including one over Zoom at 3 a.m. Korean time.
“The next thing I know, I have four references from four generals,” Elliott said. “They were like, ‘If you get this guy for whatever it is you want to do, you’ll get a good guy.’”
“The last six years have been an incredible experience,” Huffman said. “The deeper I get into the conservancy, the more incredible I think the place is. I’ve worked with these people the last six years and they’ve become my friends. They’re so generous with what they give to the conservancy.”
MORE OPPORTUNITIES
As the conservancy added land, dedicated volunteers and word of its mission spread, its grant funding grew, including, in 2011 when it received a $25,000 Capacity Development Grant from the New York State Conservation Partnership Program.
At that time it was the largest amount given to an all-volunteer land trust in the nine-year history of the program.
Some of its earliest grants were received in 2002 through a matching program totalling $10,000, with a goal of expanding membership. The funds received then from the Northern New York Community Foundation matched $5,000 awarded to the group earlier that year by the Land Trust Alliance of New York.
“I believe some of the most meaningful grants in our history are those that give an idea a chance to become reality, providing both financial momentum and encouragement to succeed,” said Rande S. Richardson, executive director of the NNY Community Foundation. “By making those initial investments, it typically leverages other resources in support of the work, compounding our gift. For us and our donors, it has been fulfilling to see the early investments grow and expand their reach.”
The foundation has cumulatively provided nearly $50,000 to IRLC since its formation.
Another key grant was received 10 years ago in the amount of $39,250 from the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Funds targeted the development of a handicapped-accessible trail on Boyd Pond and progress toward accreditation. The IRLC earned Land Trust Accreditation in 2017, which helped strengthen and solidify its base. “We’ve been accredited and re-accredited just recently,” Elliott Hillback said.
In May, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced more than $3 million in Conservation Partnership Program grants for 45 nonprofit land trusts across the state. In the north country, seven organizations received a total of $513,700, with the IRLC receiving $45,000 for a Capacity Grant and $2,960 in a Transaction Grant. The Land Trust Alliance administers the CPP in coordination with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
“These are things that help us take a big leap from point A to point B,” Elliott Hillback said. “We keep moving along.”
The details
WHAT: “Celebration of the Lakes” in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Indian River Lakes Conservancy.
FEATURING: A farm-to-table dinner locally sourced and prepared by local chef Gabe Aubertine.
WHEN/WHERE: Sunday at Thousand Islands Winery, 43298 Seaway Ave., Alexandria Bay. Event starts at 4:30 p.m. The 25th anniversary reception is 4 to 4:30.
COST: $65 per person. The cost of the reception is $25 per couple.
FEATURING: Live and silent auctions for goods and services ranging from local artwork to fishing charters.
OF NOTE: Tickets will be available at the door.
•••
The 15 lakes (of 18) open to the public
Shallow, productive lakes:
Mud Lake
Black Lake
Payne Lake
Hyde Lake
Moon Lake
Yellow Lake
Deeper, clearer lakes:
Butterfield Lake
Clear Lake
Crystal Lake
Grass Lake
Pleasant Lake
Red Lake
Deep, cold water lakes
Sixberry Lake
Lake of the Woods
Millsite Lake
Source: NYS Department of Environmental Conservation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.