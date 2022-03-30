CARTHAGE — “Welcome home” and “thank you for your service” were the main themes of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, commemorated Wednesday by the Carthage American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 and the Lowville American Legion Post 162.
More than 80 Vietnam veterans and 30 spouses and dependents were recognized for their service during a ceremony at St. James Church. The ceremony was held in conjunction with the Carthage Legion’s weekly health check brunch and was held at the church due to its size and close proximity to the Carthage post on West Street.
Carthage Commander Janice M. Gravely expressed sorrow for Vietnam veterans in her opening address, noting that veterans did not receive a deserved welcome back for doing “what the government told them to do.”
The commander said she hopes to make this an annual event so veterans know, “what you did was not in vain.”
In his invocation, Chaplain Harry Ross of the 10th Brigade Support Battalion, gave thanks for “the American way of life that we enjoy today.” He thanked the veterans for their sacrifices.
“May we never forget that the rights and privileges we enjoy today have the blood of brave and selfless soldiers on it,” he said. “Soldiers who engaged hostile forces in dense jungles of Vietnam in sacrifice for the freedom of humanity.”
The Carthage Central High School JROTC presented the colors and conducted a POW-MIA table ceremony.
The table ceremony with symbolic items reminds attendees that prisoners of war suffered and that those missing in action never returned home.
Keynote speaker Col. Travis L. McIntosh, commander of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Drum, said the ceremony was “another example of why this is such a thriving, supportive and closely connected community. And, one that is worth fighting for.”
The colonel said that lessons from the Vietnam War “generated much of our current aviation combat tactics and maneuver principles.”
He also said his generation has learned from the Vietnam veterans.
“Your generation taught us to be strong, to take hits, to continue our mission and defend freedom,” Col. McIntosh said. “You are what led America dominant out of the cold war, a light for capitalism and democracy. America’s size, military might, global alliances and economic success were nurtured by this generation of Vietnam veterans … you brought us a culture and economy that encourages innovation, education, research and grit.”
The colonel said that his generation wanted to learn more from Vietnam veterans but didn’t know how to ask.
He said that he and his stepfather retraced elements of the 9th Infantry Division traveling throughout Vietnam.
“We visited the old camp at Bear Cat, and saw the tunnels at Cu Chi,” the colonel said. “To you Vietnam veterans, many of us know only the names of key places like the Mekong Delta, Can Tho, Da Nang, Bien Hoa and Hanoi. We’ve studied the nearly eight years of air raids into Cambodia and fights like la Drang, the invasions into Laos, the name Ho Chi Minh City instead of Saigon, the Tet Offensive, and the chaos and uncertainty at home.”
As the colonel listed locations in Vietnam, Adam J. Smykla, a Vietnam veteran sitting in a pew, nodded his head as he recognized the venues of his service days.
“What he was saying caught my attention. Not many knew Bear Cat,” Mr. Smykla, of Lyons Falls and a former member of the Army’s 9th Infantry Division, said after the ceremony. The Vietnam vet also related to the statements made about the treatment Vietnam veterans encountered upon their return.
“I landed in California and I wasn’t even acknowledged even though I was in uniform,” he said. Pointing to the Vietnam veteran hat on his head, he added, “I get more thank yous now wearing this.”
He said that despite the time since the war, he still is affected and has nightmares of snakes covering his body or being shipped back to Vietnam.
Government officials, including a representative for Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik; Champion Town Supervisor Brian S. Peck, who also represented Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush; and Deferiet Mayor Janet M. Zando offered their thanks during the ceremony.
“Thank you for your service to the nation and community and for your sacrifice, risking your life for our freedom,” Mr. Peck said, adding that Mr. Blankenbush, a Vietnam veteran, was in session in Albany and could not attend.
“I’m sorry it has taken so long for our country to recognize you veterans,” Ms. Zando said. I know how disrespected you were and hope this ceremony goes a long way toward healing.”
A roll call of Vietnam veterans present was read. Each, along with dependents or spouses, was presented tokens of appreciation delivered by Fort Drum soldiers in dress uniforms. The packets contained proclamations from Assemblyman Blankenbush and Rep. Stefanik and a proclamation concerning Vietnam Veterans Day. Also included were pins and magnets stating service, or for the dependents “We (heart) our Vietnam Veterans.”
Col. McIntosh said that Fort Drum soldiers were asked to help with the ceremony, many more than were needed stepped up.
“They’re here because they want to be,” the colonel said. “They wanted to be part of this special moment in honoring veterans of the Vietnam War. Any chance we have to ‘give back,’ all of us at Fort Drum will step up and answer the call.”
Lt. Col. Phillip B. Cain said the event gave the soldiers the opportunity to socialize with the veterans and learn from them.
“The smiles on their faces told they enjoyed being here,” he said.
Major Richard M. Ezell, executive officer for the HHC 10th Brigade Support Battalion, was one of the roll call presenters.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “We lose touch between generations of the nation and this is an opportunity to connect. I’m pleased to honor and recognize them for their service.”
There were a number of soldiers dressed in fatigues taking time off from their duties to attend, as well as many members of the community.
“It’s a much-needed tradition for the military and community,” said 1st Sgt. Joseph A. Stover.
Closing remarks included those from Jane Reape, national senior vice president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, whose late husband James was a Vietnam veteran. She said that Mr. Reape, coming home on emergency leave following his father’s death, was greeted by protesters calling him “baby killer” and spitting on him.
“I am truly sorry for what my country did to you — you Vietnam heros,” she said, speaking to the veterans in attendance. “Thank you for your service. I wish Jim could be here to get the welcome he deserved. Welcome home and thank you for your service.”
Commander Gravely put out the call for any Vietnam veteran to speak and pulled into service Paul H. Genter.
“It means a lot to say welcome home. We didn’t get that,” said the former sailor who served in aviation ordinance on the USS Enterprise.
Following the ceremony, Mr. Genter, who severed in the Navy from 1975 to 1995, said that “welcome home is the best thing you can say to a Vietnam vet.”
He added that he appreciated the ceremony, describing it as “long overdue.”
Upon his return to the United States, Mr. Genter was stationed in California where the sentiment about the war was strong.
“When we (the aircraft carrier) went under the Oakland Bay Bridge, right next to Berkeley (University of California, Berkeley), well, let’s say, they didn’t throw flowers,” he recalled.
During his benediction, the Rev. Todd E. Thibault expressed sorrow for the treatment the Vietnam veterans experienced — “as a nation we forgot about our charity.”
Brunch was served at the Carthage Legion before and after the ceremony. Before going to the church, Steven W. Backus, of Carthage, and Earl M. Alberry, of Watertown, spoke of their wartime and post-war experiences.
Mr. Backus, a Marine serving in 1967 and 1968, said upon his return, soldiers were told not to wear their uniforms to avoid being assaulted by protesters. He was appreciative of the recognition ceremony.
Mr. Alberry, who served in the Air Force from 1965 to 1969, said his welcome home after the war “sucked.”
He said that upon his return there was a noticeable difference between his comrades in arms and his high school buddies.
“They were acting like kids, and my friend said that’s because I had grown up in the past year,” Mr. Alberry said. “Vietnam veterans still carry a spot in our hearts that are blank. This (the ceremony) is nice but it’s 50 years too late.”
He also pointed out that spouses and dependents also have sacrificed and suffered.
“Our wives have put up with a lot,” he said, noting that he has left his wife with bruises when nightmares have plagued him.
He said fire crackers and fireworks can still “bring me back to Vietnam.”
Representatives of the Vet Center and state Division of Veterans’ Services were at the Legion’s brunch to offer their services.
