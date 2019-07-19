If you were alive, you remember the day that John F. Kennedy was killed, when Barack Obama became the first black president and when the World Trade Center came tumbling down.
This week, we’re remembering when Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong took that giant step onto the moon’s surface 50 years ago today.
Hundreds of millions of people around the world turned to radios or watched grainy black-and-white images on TV of that glorious moment when he and fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin set foot on the moon on July 20, 1969.
I remember exactly where I was when Armstrong crawled down that ladder and finally stepped onto the lunar surface, just a few minutes before 11 p.m. that summer night.
The moon landing was a milestone moment for me during my childhood. My family and I traveled to Florida to watch the liftoff of the Saturn V rocket that carried Armstrong, Aldrin and Michael Collins on that nearly 240,000 mile trip to the moon.
At the time, CBS news anchor Walter Cronkite urged all of us to stop what we were doing and watch history.
For me and my family, we watched it all on a small black and white television in a small motel room in the hills of Pennsylvania. Luckily, we had gotten to the roadside motel just a short time before.
The motel’s restaurant was closed to allow its owners to watch the moon landing, but they reopened just for us and made turkey sandwiches. We huddled around the TV with the lights off as the history of mankind’s biggest accomplishment unfolded.
Four days earlier, we were in Titusville, Fla. to see the historic launch of the Saturn V — the most powerful rocket ever made — blast off from Cape Canaveral.
My brother, Shane, then 8, was fascinated by astronauts, NASA and the mission to the moon, following it like other boys kept track of the New York Yankees and Mickey Mantle.
It’s now fuzzy how he talked my parents into making the three-day trip in the family station wagon.
In many ways, we still say it was the highlight of our childhood.
We got to the rustic motel the night before the landing and found a spot on the banks of the Indian River, some 11 miles from Cape Canaveral but still with a clear of view of the launch.
In Titusville, we stayed in the red and white canvas pop-up trailer that my father built. Our family was joined by an estimated million other people who crammed along that same slice of sandy beach to see that historic moment in our country’s history.
We were awoken that morning from the heat from the sun that had already seeped through the red and white canvas. I was 12 and little nervous about what could happen to the 7 million-pound rocket.
Nearby, a man watched the blastoff through a homemade telescope that gave him a closer view. Many of the onlookers had radios, so we could hear the official NASA countdown.
Somehow to this day I remember the liftoff occurred at 9:32 a.m.
While we were on the other side of the river, the ground shook and we could hear the rumble of the rocket engine. It took a few seconds to clear Launch Pad 39A. We had a clear view of the rocket climbing upward.
But within a few minutes, Saturn V disappeared into the blue sky.
Soon after the liftoff, the people who surrounded us on the sandy beach packed up and left, leaving me and my family alone. I kept looking up and wondering what was in store for the three astronauts on their out-of-this-world trip.
For us, it was a long, 1,200-mile journey back to Rochester with that stop in Pennsylvania.
Tired from the drive, I laid on the motel bed with the lights off.
While the two astronauts made the moonwalk, I couldn’t keep my eyes open any longer. I fell asleep.
Six years later, we traveled back to Titusville to watch the liftoff of Apollo-Soyuz, a joint mission between the United States and the former Soviet Union.
That time, astronauts never went to the moon. It did not have the epic significance of NASA’s first moon landing.
Instead, the final Apollo mission of all time featured the docking in space of two spacecrafts from different nations.
No one remembers that mission. Except my brother.
