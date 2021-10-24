OSWEGO — Oswego police say they are investigating a suspicious death after a man died this weekend on the side of Erie Street in the city.
Someone called 911 at 4:41 p.m. Saturday to report an unconscious man breathing abnormally, face down on the ground near 210 Erie St., dispatchers said.
Oswego police and firefighters, and Menter Ambulance responded to the scene on Erie Street, near Hillside Avenue, about a half-mile from Oswego High School. When they arrived, emergency crews said they found the man dying on the side of Erie Street.
When Oswego police arrived, emergency medical personnel told officers “a person was found lying near the roadway unconscious and were unable to revive the person,” Oswego police Capt. Damian Waters said.
Emergency crews closed Erie Street to both pedestrians and motorists Saturday night while they investigated the man’s death. Police remained at the scene until 12:02 a.m. Sunday, according to 911 dispatchers.
Oswego police said Sunday they are investigating the death as “suspicious,” but no additional information would be released until Monday, Waters said.
“There is no danger to the community,” Waters said. “The investigation is ongoing, and information is being withheld pending notifications.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.