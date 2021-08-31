CARTHAGE — There was an audible collective gasp followed by a standing ovation as the guest speaker for the Carthage Central School District staff opening day gathering walked across the auditorium stage Tuesday morning.
School superintendent Jennifer Premo said she and her husband, Douglas, the South Lewis Central School superintendent, came across an online video of retired Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills a couple of years ago. Touched by the soldier’s story of overcoming the challenge of being a quadruple amputee, the superintendents decided to bring the motivational speaker to the north country to inspire their school staffs.
Tying in with her opening day remarks about perseverance and overcoming challenges, Mrs. Premo showed the trailer for “Travis: A Soldier’s Story.”
In the trailer, the retired soldier described April 10, 2012 as “a normal day at work that turned ugly.” While serving his third tour of duty in Afghanistan, an improvised explosive device caused life-threatening injuries to the soldier — the loss of portions of both arms and legs. He was driven by the love for his wife and daughter to overcame his injuries and to live his life to the fullest.
“It was very inspiring,” said John Hastwell IV, a seventh-grade math instructor at Carthage Middle School after attending Mr. Mills’ “Never Quit, Never Give Up” presentation. “I loved the video but it was instant tears when he came out. It was remarkable to hear him speak. His outlook is incredible. I could relate being a father of two daughters.”
As Mr. Mills recounted his life’s story with humor, he brought the attendance to laughter and tears.
Mrs. Premo said she wanted to bring the motivational speaker to Carthage due to the school’s connection with Fort Drum through military families attending the school and staff who have service or have military connections. In addition, the purpose was to inspire staff to preserve and make the best of challenging situations.
Mr. Mills spoke of motivation, setting goals and perspective. He left the group with two life lessons — “don’t dwell on the past … reminisce” and “you can’t always control the situation but you can your attitude.”
Danielle Carr, a seventh-grade educator and retired Army veteran who served in the first Gulf War and Somalia, found Mr. Mills “very personable, friendly” in speaking with him after the presentation. She has followed his story, read his book, “Tough As They Come” and watched the movie. She said the presentation was very inspirational.
During his talk, Mr. Mills also related how he and his wife Kelsey founded the Travis Mills Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides injured veterans and their family members an all-expense, all-exclusive paid trip to their facility in Maine. The Mills also formed the Travis Mills Group LLC which consults with, and speaks to, companies and organizations nationwide inspiring all to overcome life’s challenges and adversity. As he says in his presentation — “There are challenges every day but there is not a challenge that you cannot overcome.”
The staff at South Lewis Central School heard the inspirational talk Sept. 1 during their staff meeting.
“The life and story of SSG Travis Mills is one of inspiration and perseverance,” said Mr. Premo. “It is about courage and how one’s attitude and approach to life and adversity can make all of the difference. It is our hope that his message of ‘Never Give Up, Never Quit’ will resonate and connect to both the professional and personal lives of our faculty and staff. My wife and I are very excited to have been able to bring this opportunity to not only each of our respective school districts, but also the north country where we have a strong and proud military history and presence.”
Partnering with Jefferson Community College the public will have the opportunity to hear Mr. Mills’ presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Sturtz Theater. Admission is free but advanced ticket reservations are required. Register online at https://sunyjefferson.edu/news/travis_mills_never_quit.php or by calling 315-786-2431.
Immediately following Mr. Mills’ presentation at JCC, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase his memoir and get his autograph.
