LOWVILLE — She’s been scratching Set for Life lottery tickets for more than 10 years, and the game finally lived up to its name.
Like most days, Christina Merry of Glenfield stopped by Sliders Food Mart on Number Four Road in Lowville and bought a few “scratchers,” including a $10 Set for Life ticket on Dec. 16.
The 66-year-old had been doing that for so long that she said she wasn’t excited or necessarily hopeful when she uncovered the numbers of her ticket.
“(Winning) didn’t matter to me. If I spent $10 and won $20, I didn’t care. There was times I looked for a $500 winner or something like that, but I guess I just enjoyed playing them,” she said, although she had won $600 “several times” and once, $2,000.
This time, when one of the numbers she revealed — 22 — matched one of the winning numbers at the top of the ticket, the prize was something she hadn’t really imagined.
“LIFE” it said, with “$5k/week” underneath.
“I had to look at it three times before I could believe it,” Mrs. Merry said, and while she believes it now with her chosen option of one lump-sum payout totalling $2.8 million safely in her accounts, she added, “yes, it’s very surreal.”
“It’s hard to believe I have that much,” she said.
Her husband, Franklin Merry, agreed.
“He didn’t believe me at first,” Mrs. Merry said. “The last time I called him and told him that I’d won $2,000 on scratch-off, he believed me there, and so I said to him, ‘Why do you think I’m lying to you this time?’ and he said, ‘I thought you meant that you won just $5,000,’ and I said, ‘I did — $5,000 a week, for life.’”
Once they both accepted the truth of their good fortune, Mrs. Merry said she immediately called the state Lottery office in Syracuse to turn in the ticket, but appointments are needed and there were none immediately available.
“I didn’t want to hold on to that ticket any longer than I had to, so I went right down to Schenectady (where an appointment was available) and turned it in the same day,” she said. “It was about a two-hour drive, and I was still shaking when we got there … My husband had to drive.”
Although she could have been receiving $5,000 every week for the rest of her life, she said she and her husband figured at 66 years old, they would do better to get the lump-sum payout, which the Merrys received at the end of January.
Being a millionaire has been good so far, she said. They have been paying off bills which, Mrs. Merry said, “feels good every time,” and had a little fun in that they both have new vehicles, but the windfall has not inspired a spending spree.
“I’m not the type of person that’s going to go blow it on stuff that I may never use just because I could,” she said. “We want to buy a camper yet because we enjoy going camping, so that’s about the extent of it.”
Mrs. Merry said most of the money has been invested “so it’s working for us,” and not easily accessible.
Although she doesn’t know how much money she has spent playing lottery for so many years in all its various forms, she believes with this win she has come out ahead.
She has also made a couple “if I ever win it big” pledges over the years that she is now in the process of honoring.
“I always vowed if I ever won a large or significant amount on a scratch-off I’d never buy another lottery ticket and I haven’t,” she said. “I go into the store every day and I look at them, but I walk right on by.”
She also promised herself that if she won like she now has she would retire — again.
“I just won reelection for town clerk (of Watson), which would have gone another two years, so I wasn’t thinking of retiring quite so soon,” Mrs. Merry said. “I retired once already from the hospital because I used to work at Lewis County General, and I retired from there four years ago, but I kept this job.”
She said she will keep her retirement promise as soon as the Watson Town Board appoints her replacement, although she said she will continue as a consultant to help train the new clerk. Mr. Merry, who worked at QubicaAMF for many years, is also retired.
Mrs. Merry’s mother, Phyllis Ward, closed the 45-year-old family business, the Mud Puppy Bait Shop, at the end of the year.
The couple has two daughters in their 40s, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and they plan to continue living life the way they always have and doing things they love with the people they love.
For Mrs. Merry, that includes doing lots of knitting, making the rounds selling her goods at craft fairs with one of her granddaughters, and not spending money just because she has it.
“We’re not going extravagant, spending it here there and everywhere. We’re country hillbillies,” she said with a laugh. “There’s things I’ve thought of and even now, I think I want to buy something in a shop and I go, ‘Do I really want it? Do I really need it?’ And then I go ‘neh…’ and I just walk away. I guess I hate to spend it.”
According to the state Lottery website, Mrs. Merry’s prize is one of three grand-prize payouts and there are four more remaining in Set for Life scratch-off tickets. The odds of winning like Mrs. Merry are 1 in 7,062,585.
