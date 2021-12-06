A warmer way to go for a winter stroll

WATERTOWN — Thomas J. Ennenga, of Hilltop Towers, says he took in Yorkie Chloe after a neighbor in the building died and is grateful for the companionship in the winter months.
He moved to Watertown some 14 years ago to be near his daughter who was stationed at Fort Drum. When she relocated to Kansas, Mr. Ennenga loved the area so much that he stuck around, and his daughter even rejoined him after getting out of the service.
“You can walk up to people in the street and not have to worry so much,” Mr. Ennenga said about Watertown.
