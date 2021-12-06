WATERTOWN — Thomas J. Ennenga, of Hilltop Towers, says he took in Yorkie Chloe after a neighbor in the building died and is grateful for the companionship in the winter months.

A warmer way to go for a winter stroll

As snow falls, Thomas J. Ennenga, inside his scooter with a Scooterpac Canopy, and his Yorkie Chloe go for a stroll along Main Avenue near Hilltop Towers where he lives on Tuesday morning in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

He moved to Watertown some 14 years ago to be near his daughter who was stationed at Fort Drum. When she relocated to Kansas, Mr. Ennenga loved the area so much that he stuck around, and his daughter even rejoined him after getting out of the service.

“You can walk up to people in the street and not have to worry so much,” Mr. Ennenga said about Watertown.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Transfer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.