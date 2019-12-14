HARRISVILLE — It has been a busy year of change and adjustments since Harrisville became a hamlet. Now, the only pieces of the puzzle left to put in place for the former village’s absorption into the town of Diana involve rewriting former village laws.
Although there have been a few significant glitches with the changeover, including the county’s misprinting of tax bills at the beginning of the year, those issues have been resolved.
“It’s been a very lengthy process and we still have several laws to go through, but basically everything else is done,” said Diana Superintendent David Parow.
Harrisville’s local laws will remain in effect until the end of 2020, two years after the village was dissolved.
“We’ve had several committee meetings to go through overlapping laws, take the good, relevant things from each and combine them. It’s been very time consuming but I think we will be able to have them all done next year,” Mr. Parow said.
As part of the dissolution implementation plan, it was recommended that multiple village laws on parking and the speed limit be combined into one law covering the area of the former village and that the Harrisville Park Commission be continued with a new law governing it.
Other laws that needed either combining with existing town laws or a new variation written specifically for the former village’s area included those for various codes like building, zoning, junkyard and others, as well as housing issues, open containers, sidewalks, animal-related laws, the playground and ATV, to name a few.
“I think we’ll be back to normal when the laws are done,” Mr. Parow said.
While the Development Authority of the North Country facilitated the lengthy and at times complicated dissolution process that began in 2017, the organization’s official role was complete as of Jan. 1, the day after the final dissolution went into effect, according to DANC’s public relations director Laurie A. Marr. However, the group was still advising the town as needed until several months ago.
Village clerk and treasurer Janet Taylor said DANC is still helping her resolve active grants the village “dropped the ball on” prior to its dissolution.
Absorbing the village also created some new challenges for the town not part of the dissolution process itself.
“This has been a rough year to figure out the budget because it’s really the first time for how things are now so we’re starting from scratch,” said Mrs. Taylor.
While budgeting may be somewhat of a trial and error process, she believes they came up with a good budget to start.
The former village’s remaining assets, including all properties, vehicles, equipment and funds, were transferred to the town “in consideration of one dollar,” prior to being dissolved.
The town of Diana now has the responsibility to provide all of the services previously supplied by village government.
The village of Harrisville was started by Foskitt Harris in 1833 on land sold to him by an agent of Joseph Bonaparte, brother of Napoleon.
Named after the Roman goddess, the town of Diana was created out of part of the town of Watson in 1830.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.