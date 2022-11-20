The holiday travel season is fast approaching, and AAA projects that nearly 55 million people will travel at some point over the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
The motorists association and travel agency said in a news release Tuesday that they project 54.6 million people will travel some distance for the holiday, bringing the nation within 98% of pre-COVID travel numbers and a 1.5% increase over last year.
Of that nearly 55 million, 49 million will travel by car, using the nation’s highways. 4.5 million will travel by air, up 8% over last year.
Those projections mean there are likely to be long lines at airports all week, and highways around major cities could easily fill with traffic.
“Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying,” said AAA senior vice president of travel Paula Twidale.
Outside of car and air travel, other modes are seeing a return to pre-pandemic levels of use as well. AAA combines bus, train and ship travel together, and projects that sector will see 1.4 million travelers, up 23% from last year and about 96% of 2019’s numbers.
“Regardless of the mode of transportation you have chosen, expect crowds during your trip and at your destination,” Twidale said. “If your schedule is flexible, consider off-peak travel times during the holiday rush.”
AAA’s traffic analytics partner INRIX said the worst traffic on the roads will be around Atlanta, Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles, with some drivers projected to experience over two times the usual delays.
To avoid this, the agency said those traveling through these areas early on Wednesday, or before 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving will experience fewer delays. INRIX projects that traveling in a major metro area between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday or Sunday will be especially busy as well.
“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips, and this year will be no different,” said Bob Pishue, an INRIX transportation analyst. “Although travel times will peak on Wednesday afternoon nationally, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the holiday weekend.”
