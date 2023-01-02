ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul was sworn into a full term of office on Sunday, becoming the first woman in New York history to achieve that feat.

Hochul, who won election to a four-year term in November, began her remarks by reading out the names of New York women who had blazed her path, from Harriet Tubman to Shirley Chisholm to Hillary Clinton. Hochul noted that the fight for women’s suffrage began in New York, and that her election could similarly be an inspiration for young women.

Tribune Wire

