MASSENA — A select choir from Massena High School will share the stage with Foreigner for its most popular hit song when the band performs in Watertown on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
In June, the band’s management announced a contest seeking a group of youths to help Foreigner sing their 1984 hit, “I Want to Know What Love Is” at their concert at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.
Foreigner has a tradition of working with young singers based in the communities that their tours stop at.
“We’ve been doing this for 10 years, using mostly local high school choirs,” John Lappen, Foreigner’s Las Vegas-based marketing director said in June.
Some current Foreigner members were in high school choirs, so they are particularly fond of their “I Want to Know What Love Is” partnership.
The band also donates $500 to choirs that sing with them on stage.
On July 18, Achoired Pitches, a select choir at Massena High School, was informed it had won the contest after “many” entries were reviewed. Choirs that entered the contest had to send in a video of them singing, “I Want to Know What Love Is.”
Chris Lincoln, choral and musical theater director at Massena High School, said he read about the contest in the Watertown Daily Times.
“I talked to my students and presented them with the idea and asked if they wanted to give it a shot,” Mr. Lincoln said. “They jumped on it. We rehearsed, made a video and sent it in.’
Twenty-five members of Achoired Pitches are scheduled to be on stage with Foreigner.
“The students already know the song,” Mr. Lincoln said. “It’ll just be a need of refreshing a little bit. What they’re asking us to do is not hard musically. They just want us to sing on the chorus as background. But fun? Yes. Very fun.”
In addition to supporting young singers, other causes for Foreigner include the Grammy Foundation’s Grammy in the Schools program and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
“They’re very excited to be part of this national act,” Mr. Lincoln said. “It’ll probably be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for at least some of them.”
The 7 p.m. Aug. 21 Foreigner concert will close out the 2019 Car-Freshner/FX Caprara Honda of Watertown Concert Series presented by the Disabled Persons Action Organization. Ticket prices range from $39 to $54. Tickets are available by calling DPAO at 315-782-0044 or by visiting Watertown-area Kinney Drugs stores.
n n n
Members of Achoired Pitches to perform with Foreigner:
Peyton Brown, Marcella Perry, Kaydence Ladison, Carly Lalone, Carly Garcia, Meghan Lambert, Destiny Lavare, Emmalyn Taraska, Jillian Chapman, Brenna Strickland, Mekayla Fountaine, Carly Beckstead, Aidan O’Neil and Gideon Jaggers.
Also, Aidan Shantie, Micah Avery, Kaleb Dailey, Ian Bigness, Nick Rubacha, Jack Witkop, Joey Marcello, Morgan Deragon, Juliana Miller, Gina Seward and Brendan O’Neil.
