ADAMS — The Adams Community Park Committee, formerly known as the Adams Playground Committee has had a busy couple of weeks fundraising for what is now being called the Adams Community Park.
“Since January, we’ve just made really tremendous progress,” said committee member Karen M. Denny. “We’ve created a master plan along with Barton & Loguidice and the village of Adams, which has kind of launched stuff into many other opportunities.”
An estimated $54,000 has been raised so far, she said. The village of Adams will be contributing more than $200,000.
The project’s total cost is still unclear, Ms. Denny said.
She said the committee plans to apply for a 50% matching grant.
People who want to write letters of support for grant applications for the park can email them to kshstoney@gmail.com.
The Northern New York Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Council granted $4,500 for the project in June.
The committee recently wrapped up several events, including the Strawberry Festival, Cheese Festival, a chicken barbecue and an ice cream social with ice cream provided by Stewart’s Shops. Stewart’s also granted the committee $1,000.
Kathy S. Hannon, the secretary for the committee, said that between the surveys that have been circulated and other events, 40 volunteers have been recruited.
Ms. Denny said the committee received 135 responses from a survey conducted with South Jefferson Central School District. She said the information collected from the survey was used by Barton & Loguidice to help create the master plan.
“The community support has been really overwhelming,” Ms. Hannon said. “The amount of support that we have gotten for every event and every step that we’ve taken people have been interested in, and actively wanting to help.”
Now on the site of where the park will be is a little library backed by Owen Newton, a South Jefferson student part of the Youth Philanthropy Council’s 2021-22 class. The library was built in memory of a former South Jefferson student who recently died.
Ms. Denny said there will be a more definitive project time frame in December, which is when the committee will find out if a grant has been secured. She said that if the project is awarded the grant, the goal would be to break ground on the playground next summer — “at least on the playground component of the park.”
Those interested in volunteering with the committee may contact Ms. Hannon either by calling or texting 518-524-2658 or emailing kshstoney@gmail.com.
