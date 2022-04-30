ADAMS — The Adams Community Park Committee is moving forward with plans to install a new playground at the former school off Institute and Wardwell streets.
The committee is surveying the community for input on the playground and park. A link to the online questionnaire is posted to www.villageofadams.com. The survey will close on May 16.
The survey focuses on the type of playground residents would like to see.
“Our goal is to create an inviting playground/park area for all members of the community to enjoy, gather and play together,” the survey reads.
The old playground at the former Adams Elementary School was deemed unsafe and torn down several years ago, according to Kathy Hannon, committee secretary.
The 2.9-acre property features sports fields for baseball, soccer and community games, “but there’s no equipment or anything for kids,” Ms. Hannon told the Times in January.
The committee estimates the total cost of the playground to be about $300,000.
The village of Adams is expected to contribute to the project and community fundraising efforts are underway. As of January, the committee had raised more than $43,000.
The committee hopes to have the playground done within three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.