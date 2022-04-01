ADAMS — The town fire department wants to stress that first responders don’t get upset when they’re sent to a scene from a caller who thought there was an incident when it turned out to be nothing.
The Adams Fire Department also wants to stress that the best way to contact a fire department is not by calling the station or firefighters at home — which happens frequently — but rather to just dial 911.
Robert D. Simpson, spokesperson for Adams Fire, wants people to know that first responders take pride in responding to incidents, even if there turns out to be nothing going on. They’re called good-intention calls, in which someone wasn’t acting maliciously and thought there was something happening that warranted calling 911.
Mr. Simpson added that calling 911 is the best way to get in touch with first responders. On many occasions, firefighters are called directly by someone asking them to check on their house.
“A long time ago, we got a call from someone saying there was a problem and they wanted a fireman to come down and check it out,” Mr. Simpson said. “One of the assistant chiefs got the call and decided to go over and check it out. He pulled up to the house and there were flames coming out the front door, and there’s nobody else coming.”
Calling stations directly also just delays the response. There are several reasons people think they should dial the local fire station, and one talked about among firefighters is that people are so used to using their phones to Google whatever number they need to call. As a result, they will Google the Adams Fire Department and call the main station line when there are rarely people at the volunteer station during the day, instead of calling 911.
Unlike dispatch, callers’ locations are not immediately found when calling a fire station. That means the firefighter would often take their name and address down and then dial 911 themselves. Dispatch also has the ability to start sending first responders to a caller’s location while they’re on the phone with the original caller. It’s much faster, so above all, dial 911 and not the stations.
“It just delays things,” Mr. Simpson said. “But when you call 911, the person who answers that phone is ready to take the call. They are looking to talk to somebody who has an emergency.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.