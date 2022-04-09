CROGHAN — There is nothing like the sight of thousands of rubber duckies floating down the Oswegatchie River in the woods to remind people how “awfully fond” they are of those duckies.
The return of the AdironDuck Race and all of its related festivities in person for its 28th year is a sign of spring and the slowed COVID-19 pandemic.
The race is set for April 24 at the Oswegatchie Educational Center, 9340 Long Pond Road in Croghan.
The iconic duck race was held without spectators for the past two years via a Facebook Live broadcast, but Program Director William J. Waite said he believes many people are ready to take part in the fun in person, but there’s a catch.
“A lot of people say they want to be here — but then they say, ‘if it’s warm out,’” Mr. Waite said. “But it’s the first big family event post-COVID so a lot of people are looking forward to it.”
The center, operated by the New York FFA Foundation, has been hosting the unique race since 1994, and is its largest fundraiser.
About 10,000 bright yellow rubber ducks with numbers on the bottom are available to sponsor for $10 each, and 265 silver ducks are available for $50 each.
Each person who buys a duck will receive official “duckuments,” Mr. Waite said, which contain the number of their duck and are needed to claim the cash prizes for the fastest ducks down the river and to the finish gate.
The adorable floating lottery tickets can win the owners of the first 15 ducks to cross the finish line a cash prize ranging from $2,000 for first place, down to $100.
The first silver duck to cross the finish line will win $2,500 for the sponsor, and if that duck is also in the first four, both prizes will be awarded to that duck owner.
In total, $10,000 in prizes will be awarded.
There are no limits on the number of ducks a person or group can buy.
Proceeds from the event go to the Oswegatchie Summer Program Fund which helps keep camp costs down and provides a number of scholarships for FFA students who may not be able to go to camp otherwise.
Duck owners can target a local FFA chapter to get 50% value of their yellow duck purchase in “Duck Bucks.” Duck Bucks can be used to pay for summer camp fees, winter weekends and to purchase items from the Oswegatchie store.
Proceeds from the sales of silver duck sponsorships are earmarked to complete the new dining hall capital project.
In addition to the main event, activities include an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast for $8 per person from 8 a.m. to noon; entertainment at 11 a.m. by Troy Wunderle’s One Man Circus; and the 3.5-mile AdironDuck Run for a $10 registration fee that includes the pancake breakfast. The course may also be walked or biked.
At 1 p.m., a tractor will drop the ducks into the water from a bridge on the center’s grounds. The race usually takes about 10 minutes to complete.
The race will again be livestreamed on the Oswegatchie Educational Center (NYSFFA) Facebook page.
Ducks can be purchased in advance from members of the FFA clubs at Lowville Free Academy High School, Beaver River High School and Watertown High School; online at www.adironduckrace.com; or on race day at the center.
For more information, call 315-346-1222.
