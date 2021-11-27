Advocates and prison staff continue to clash over the catalyst stoking spiking violent assaults in state facilities, increasing pressure on officials to take action after correction department leaders threatened incarcerated New Yorkers with additional consequences this week to curb assaults.
Adrea Adamczyk, a corrections officer of five years at Mid-State Correctional Facility, received 70 stitches to her head — 20 internal and 50 external — and suffered a ruptured eardrum, concussion and broken nose that required reconstructive surgery after a 32-year-old incarcerated man repeatedly hit and kicked her in the face Nov. 18.
State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Acting Commissioner Anthony J. Annucci distributed a memo Monday, four days after the attack, to warn the state’s incarcerated population the department will hold incarcerated people guilty of assaulting staffers, visitors or each other, fully accountable.
“There are some individuals confined within the department, who lately, and without warning or provocation, have chosen to commit extremely serious assaults against staff,” said Annucci, who has worked within DOCCS for 37 years. “The trend I am seeing of late, in terms of the sheer savagery of the assault, the randomness of the assault and the lack of any precipitating event before the assault, is extremely disturbing. This will not be tolerated.”
DOCCS officials will hold offenders fully accountable in a court of law, Annucci said, noting the department’s close relationship with local district attorneys offices.
“Money is no object when it comes to staff safety,” he added in the memo.
The department covers prosecution costs of an incarcerated person who commits additional criminal offenses while in a facility from its annual taxpayer-funded budget, per state Correction Law.
A historic number of violent incidents have occurred between incarcerated New Yorkers and officers in 2020 and 2021, despite an all-time low incarcerated population since 1984.
DOCCS reports 1,022 assaults on staff and 966 assaults on the incarcerated as of the week ending Nov. 21 — on pace to meet or surpass 1,047 attacks in 2020, an all-time high. Violent attacks between incarcerated people are also on the rise, with 1,204 reported incidents in 2020.
New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association President Michael B. Powers did not know about Annucci’s memo before its distribution in prison common areas Monday.
“I’m surprised at who it was addressed to, quite frankly,” Powers said. “Historically, the acting commissioner ... literally almost downplays assaults on staff and the severity of the assaults. It’s about time.”
Annucci did not distribute a memo to staffers about the rising violent incidents, but he regularly discusses the issue of staff safety with union representatives, Powers said.
Adamczyk has continuous headaches and cannot sleep as she recovers from last week’s attack, which took place after she questioned the Central New York incarcerated man about complaints she had received about him, according to NYSCOPBA, the union representing state corrections officers.
The officer was treated at the prison infirmary, then taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.
Adamczyk administered one round of pepper spray, which did not deter the man who attacked her, union officials said.
‘ANNUCCI NEEDS TO BE TRUTHFUL’
Annucci’s two-page memo distributed to the state’s 31,040 incarcerated people opens by touting actions he has taken to advance progressive programs to support and humanize the prison population.
One Long Island mother was disgusted by Annucci’s memorandum, saying it was filled with inaccuracies and served as fear mongering against criminal justice reforms.
Darlene McDay’s 22-year-old son, Dante Taylor, died in October 2017 from injuries suffered during an assault by several corrections staffers in Wende Correctional Facility in Erie County.
“To see Annucci come out with this memo makes me absolutely enraged,” McDay said. “If Annucci wants to actually change things, he needs to be truthful.”
“Stop blanketly saying (attacks) are unprovoked — that’s a lie,” she continued. “Could there be any instances that are unprovoked? I’m sure there could be, but I know there are many instances, and I don’t condone violence at all, but many instances where it is provoked.”
McDay regularly speaks with incarcerated people who knew her son. Last week, a man who remains behind bars called her in distress from ongoing harassment by prison staff to his block.
“The officers were just going through his cell, tearing it apart,” McDay said. “They’ll break things in front of them, they’ll rip up pictures of family members in front of them.”
“There’s nothing you can do about this — you are totally at their mercy,” she said. “They have the ability to say whatever they want and be believed.”
Incarcerated people frequently tell McDay that corrections officers regularly taunt them with abusive language or call them names, have opened and slowly eaten the contents of their care packages sent in by loved ones in front of them, ripped their bed pillows apart or poured water on their TVs or radios to destroy them.
The department’s Office of Special Investigations handles probes into allegations of abuse against the incarcerated population by prison staffers.
DOCCS officials would not release the number of complaints filed against staff over the last five years, and the number of complaints that resulted in disciplinary action or termination of a prison staffer, or how many were determined unsubstantiated and dropped.
Johnson Newspaper Corp. filed a FOIL request for the data Saturday.
“Following any assault on staff, use of force incident or physical altercation between staff and incarcerated individual(s), the Department’s Office of Special Investigations thoroughly investigates the matter using any and all tools available, including, but not limited to, body-worn and fixed camera footage, evidence collection and interviews of both staff and incarcerated individuals who were present,” DOCCS spokesperson Thomas W. Mailey said in a statement Wednesday. “If findings of staff misconduct are substantiated, the determination of appropriate discipline is made based on the nature of the misconduct. Discipline can range from counseling to termination. Cases of criminal misconduct are referred for prosecution.”
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s representatives would not answer questions about the number of violent incidents within state facilities, and deferred to DOCCS’s statements.
Powers brushed off the accusations about staffers provoking incarcerated people.
“We get those complaints all the time,” Powers said. “There’s reporting mechanisms within the agency grievance procedures and many avenues for pursuit for the inmate population. They’re fully vetted by the department of special investigations and a good majority of the time, many of them are unfounded.”
The department expanded the process for incarcerated individuals to confidentially report an allegation of staff misconduct, including verbal harassment and destruction of property, to special investigations in recent years, Mailey said.
Incarcerated people can make reports by calling the office directly through the facility’s phone system in addition to a written report.
“OSI frequently collaborates with outside law enforcement agencies and prosecutor’s offices when there’s evidence of criminal conduct by departmental employees,” Mailey said.
Incarcerated people often fear retribution to report abusive staff behavior, advocates said Friday, likely skewing department reports of assaults.
“...Whereas, officers have incentives to report incidents,” they said. “In particular, they are known to record their own assaults on incarcerated people as assaults by incarcerated people on staff. So that may skew the data, too.”
People can report abusive staff behavior to several different oversight entities, including local or federal prosecutors in addition to OSI.
McDay stressed the need for increased access to higher education, more humane treatment and conditions, improved medical and mental health treatment and keeping inmates connected to their families to reduce violent incidents.
A FIGHT OVER A SOLUTION
Powers placed the onus on the state Legislature passing laws in recent years that have impacted the department’s disciplinary system.
“Officers, completely unprovoked, are being brutally assaulted,” Powers said. “We’ve had officers slashed, stabbed, and these assaults are getting significantly more severe.”
Lawmakers passed the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement, or HALT Act in March, which prohibits incarcerated people in special populations from being sentenced to solitary confinement and limits their keep-lock placement to 48 hours.
“More needs to be done outside of just this memo,” the NYSCOPBA president said. “The verbage in the memo is pretty strong and I hope they stand by what they’re saying that significant acts will take place — that they’ll be charged criminally and held responsible for these vicious assaults.”
The union seeks conviction through prosecutors, paid for by taxpayers.
But Powers maintains the department does not hand down consequences for criminal activity inside state facilities.
“If warranted, an incident will be referred for outside prosecution,” DOCCS spokesperson Rachel Connors said in a statement. “This has been and continues to be the department’s policy. The department needs to run a balanced system where everyone can feel safe. In order to continue to maintain safety, we must have a disciplinary system that affords these incarcerated individuals with meaningful programs to address their poor decisions, while also leveraging criminal prosecution.”
“The idea of separation is a necessary immediate response, but it does change the mindset of an individual, which we must do to reduce the violence,” Connors continued. “Out-of-cell programming and rehabilitative support is crucial to addressing the core issues that lead to aggressive behaviors. President Power’s comments on the memo missing the mark show his inability to address problems on a multi-dimensional level, and they only serve as a distraction from the important work our employees do every day.”
Powers continues to be encouraged by recent conversations with members of Gov. Hochul’s administration about reducing violent assaults and issues grinding on officer morale.
“She recognizes the violence we’re dealing with and her staffers understand our concerns as of late,” he said. “We’ll continue to create a dialogue.”
Powers has previously slammed former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for not communicating with or including the union in conversations about decisions affecting officers.
Union members and several lawmakers have said they will push their colleagues to pass legislation next session to conduct a study on the violence in state correctional facilities. Legislation to conduct the study has failed for several years and stalled in the Crime Victims, Crime and Correction Committee this session.
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, worked as a corrections officer for nearly 20 years after graduating high school. He supports a public database and study to determine the catalyst for violent incidents in state facilities, and reinstating a more robust, tiered disciplinary system for the incarcerated population.
“The disciplinary process within the prison is eroding ... and that is having an effect on the violence within the facilities,” Jones said. “The tiered disciplinary system has to be reinstated, and it can be reinstated and done properly to help deal with violence.”
Behavioral health, mental health and substance-use issues are expected when thousands of men, including incarcerated people and staffers, are confined within a prison facility, Jones said.
“Local DAs and local officials have to take these incidences very seriously and have to charge individuals to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.
Senate Minority Leader Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonwanda, called Annucci’s memo deeply troubling in a prepared statement.
“Throughout New York State, we have seen a disturbing spike in violence not only in our correctional facilities, but also in our local communities,” Ortt said. “Meanwhile, the Democrats in New York continue to champion pro-criminal policies that endanger innocent people. It is inexcusable that guards, civilians and inmates are at risk. I, along with members of the Republican Conference, will not sit idly by.”
The total incarcerated population in state correctional facilities is 31,040 people as of Wednesday — a reduction in excess of 12,700 individuals since Jan. 1, 2020, and a 56% decline since the department’s high of 72,773 in 1999.
Tribune News Service contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.