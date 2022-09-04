Afghanistan floods, quakes kill over 1,500 people in 2 months

Onlookers stand next to a bulldozer clearing a road Aug. 29 that was damaged by recent flash floods in the Tonkhu area of Dara district in Afghanistan’s Panjshir province. AFP/Getty Images/TNS

At least 1,570 people have been killed and almost 6,000 injured in floods and earthquakes that have struck Afghanistan in the last two months, according to a Taliban official.

The natural disasters have caused damage estimated at $2 billion to infrastructure and property, Suhail Shaheen, a senior Taliban official, said Saturday on WhatsApp.

Tribune Wire

