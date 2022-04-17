For nearly half his life, 84-year-old Van Robinson has been talking about tearing down the elevated Interstate 81 overpass through downtown Syracuse.
Will the project planned for I-81 in Syracuse will help resolve some of the city's problems?
On his first drive through the city in 1968, he saw that one side of the highway looked prosperous and the other did not.
“It was very obvious that there were two different worlds we were living in,” Robinson said.
He made noise about tearing down the wall in community groups, in his eventual role as a city councilor and through the halls of Albany. It got to the point, he said jokingly, that his wife hoped he would stop talking about I-81.
Last week, after 15 years of studies, New York and U.S. transportation officials announced they had finally reached a decision: They would tear down the highway in the interest of righting historic wrongs as well as designing a route that gets people efficiently to their destinations.
The long analysis of what to do with I-81 through Syracuse ended last week with the thud of thousands of pages of drawings and decisions dropped on a weary city. It felt like someone had turned in a final exam after 15 years of all-nighters and rejections from professors.
The decision to tear down the overpass marks a new beginning for Syracuse. From the start, engineers and politicians have promised to build a new highway that not only gets drivers from point A to point B, but takes on the higher cause of providing social justice to people pushed aside by the original design.
Government officials of the 1950s and 1960s built a highway on a mile-long bridge through downtown Syracuse. While it may have allowed drivers to skip over the city for faster-growing suburbs, it cast aside more than 1,000 people who lived and worked in its path.
The massive overpass became a symbol of division between Black and white residents, people who could buy a home and those who could not, people who had jobs and those who were unemployed.
More than a symbol, it is a physical barrier between the hill of the highest-paying employers and a neighborhood defined by public housing with one of the highest poverty rates in the United States. No one wants to walk under the overpass even as urban planners have added more colorful sidewalks and better lights.
As the highway aged, and sometimes cracked, it became obvious that it was time for something else.
From the start, civic leaders and transportation officials promised to weigh every option, and they did — in steps forward and backward — for the next 15 years.
Businesses that rely on high-speed traffic fought for interests.
Transportation officials carefully explored and rejected every alternative put before them: building another overpass, building a tunnel, a depressed highway or a street-level boulevard like in Milwaukee. They entertained wild ideas like building a skyway fit for Miami Beach.
Last week, they put the final touches on a plan that brings down the overpass and sends traffic through city streets in new ways. High-speed traffic will be redirected on Interstate 481 around the eastern suburbs.
It will cost $2.2 billion and take six years, starting later this year.
The message from government officials for most of a decade was more of a steady explanation of one option versus another, this map versus that map, listening sessions and public hearings.
Robinson’s idea was dismissed by downstate legislators as he carried his presentation from office to office in Albany.
But in recent years, voices rose. Activists for social and environmental justice gained equal ground with wealthy developers, who started to hide behind an anonymous group.
The message from politicians changed, too, with more bold promises to do better.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, in a visit to Syracuse last year, said every decision about transportation is a decision about justice.
On Thursday, New York Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez couldn’t have been more direct as she made the official announcement that the highway would come down.
“Honestly, quite frankly, it shouldn’t have been built in Syracuse,” she said.
Now, Dominguez, Buttigieg and others will be on the hook to follow through on the promises.
The community discussion about I-81 started in 2008 with a study by members of the Onondaga Citizens League. The highway would reach the end of its useful life in 2017, they said, and it would be important to take the time to study all options.
Nearly half the drivers who use the overpass were not making any stops in the city and could just as easily use I-481 to drive around the city on the east side. Most traffic into the city comes from suburban drivers who could navigate another path, they said.
The league’s report, called Rethinking 81, went beyond the traffic and technical issues of building a highway and instead focused on the social, cultural and economic effects of the alternatives.
In hindsight, it set the framework for the conversation to come and for the way it ended with last week’s announcement.
Still, it took another 14 years to reach this point.
The year after Rethinking 81 was published, government officials got involved. The Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council and the New York State Department of Transportation started talking to local officials and business owners as part of a $7.5 million planning process.
In 2011, they invited the public into the conversation.
Two years later, a DOT official said for the first time that the two leading options were a street-level boulevard and a re-built elevated highway. They said four other options, including repairing the existing highway and building a tunnel, were not feasible.
Still, they continued to entertain 16 different options. By 2014, they put out a draft report that reduced the options to six.
That’s when the owners of the largest shopping mall in New York got involved. Destiny USA executives proposed a tunnel, which had already been rejected by the state. State Sen. John DeFrancisco, a high-ranking Republican in the Senate majority, got behind the tunnel idea. The state went back to it.
Two years later, the state again rejected the tunnel, saying it would have cost $3.1 billion and would take too long to build.
In 2017, Gov. Andrew Cuomo put it back on the table. Cuomo asked the state DOT to hire an outside firm and look at the highway “from all angles.” It cost $2 million and took the rest of the year. Again the study found a tunnel to be too expensive and time-consuming. But Cuomo insisted that it still be entertained as a viable option.
In 2018, DeFrancisco retired and the tunnel faction lost their most powerful advocate in Albany.
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh entered the picture. The new mayor – the grandson of the mayor who inherited the 1960s highway — felt that a street-level grid would be good for the city and the suburbs. He said it would open up land for new development in downtown Syracuse and increase tax revenue for the city and the region.
A turning point
In 2019, the state issued its first preliminary draft report. DOT officials finally said out loud that they preferred the community grid.
The next draft was published in 2021, triggering a series of public sessions and viewing of maps and drawings. More than 8,000 individuals, businesses, activists, mayors and town supervisors submitted comments.
This week, the state and federal government answered those comments in a Final Environmental Impact Statement. For the first time, officials explain in more candid conversational terms why the other ideas are bad and theirs are better.
The document also includes every one of 8,000 comments, exposing the full variety of arguments and attitudes planners had to weigh.
“Give us clean air, lead-free and less traffic,” some said. “Give us jobs and a community land trust.”
Salina town officials said their businesses, including hotels and gas stations, would suffer if cars and trucks bypassed their exits on the new route around I-481. That would wreck the town’s property tax base.
Others said there must be a way to get to the hospitals. People asked for better signs, good sidewalks and pothole repairs.
Just last year, a group backed by Destiny executives and suburban business owners floated the idea of a skybridge that would be named after Harriet Tubman. They produced drawings that looked more like long-span bridges over water in coastal cities. It would be 70 feet tall, compared to the current 22 to 26 feet. The idea was mocked as unsafe in a city as snowy as Syracuse.
Still, it is clear in the report, transportation planners spent considerable time inventing various iconic bridge designs and testing them out.
One version would have bumped into buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. Another would require thousands of delivery trucks to haul in sections normally delivered by barge. Another would add three to five years to the project.
Robinson pointed out what many have said along the way. Some of these ideas could have been rejected from the start based on common sense. A city built on swampy land cannot easily sustain a tunnel. A city with piles of snow cannot safely operate a bridge 70-foot over the city, he said.
It was when the media and more and more politicians started talking about social justice, Robinson said, attitudes changed.
“It was just a culmination of things,” he said. “The more people talked about it, the more rational it became.”
One option left standing
The latest document is not a consensus, but an argument for just one option: Tearing down the overpass and sending cars to street level.
This fall, the work begins on a project of a size not seen before in Syracuse. The department of transportation will start signing contracts for the first phase of a $2.2 billion plan. In the first phase, several different projects will start at the same time. A whole new workforce will be created.
The report answers in precise drawings exactly where cars will go, how long it will take to get around and how pedestrians will cross the street. The plan is a mix of detailed engineering drawings and marketing images of tree-lined streets and people walking under a fictional milky way.
The big picture is in place, but those minor details are sure to change.
The document also reveals what has not yet been decided: Many acres of new public property that could become anything from parks to high-rise buildings. A new way in and out of dome basketball games. New pedestrian and bike paths.
A final decision on paper has also cleared the way for more candid talk about what this means to the community left behind a generation ago.
At the same time the highway comes down, the people who found a way to live alongside it have been invited to reimagine their community. There is an $800 million plan to raze public housing and rebuild a new community for low-income and high-income residents.
H. Bernard Alex, bishop of Victory Temple Fellowship Church, grew up in Pioneer Homes, the public housing just yards from the highway. As a child, he sat on the curb, fascinated to watch the big trucks go by, building a highway in place of family homes.
“I do have memories of the whole changing of the area, and I know that my parents and my aunts and uncles that lived in that area were not part of the conversation,” he said. “There was no conversation.”
Now, Alex and others are making sure they have a say in the city’s next chapter. They are not all in on the idea of bulldozing homes yet again, even if the intention this time is to invite the current residents back to better ones.
“I’m going to be watching and holding people accountable for what they said they would do and what they said they would not do,” he said. “I am going to be holding them true to the borders of the document. This is what you said.”
