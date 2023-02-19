The state Department of Transportation said it is still committed to tearing down the elevated Interstate 81 in Syracuse, despite uncertainty cast by a state court ruling this week.
Nothing about state Supreme Court Judge Gerard Neri’s decision voids the $2.25 billion plan to build a street-level community grid in place of a high-speed overhead highway. Gov. Kathy Hochul says it still fits her vision to reunite, rather than divide, communities, state officials told Syracuse.com on Friday.
These are the messages Lanessa Owens-Chaplin, environmental justice director for the New York Civil Liberties Union, is repeating to Syracuse residents eager for the state to move on with the highway’s demolition and rebuilding of the neighborhood next to it.
“One of the things we’ve tried to convey is that this ruling in no way requires the DOT to come up with another alternative option,” she said. “The option on the table is still the community grid.”
Just as the state was about to start expanding the ring highway around the city, a new opposition group attempted to stop construction with a lawsuit, filed in October.
Renew 81 for All, led by former Syracuse police Chief Frank Fowler, Onondaga County Legislator Charles Garland, three suburban towns and others, argued the state had not conducted the proper environmental reviews before deciding to tear down the highway.
They said the state had not taken a hard look at alternatives, including the idea to build a 70-foot tall “skyway” named after Harriet Tubman.
They said the state had not evaluated the environmental impact of pushing more traffic onto city streets. An auto repair shop owner said, based on her experience, there would be more accidents.
Fowler said the “fix was in” from the start for the state to build a road that would accommodate downtown property owners, Syracuse University and the hospitals, and that would further pollute South Side residential neighborhoods.
After filing the lawsuit, they added the argument that the recent announcement by Micron Technology to build a huge plant in the suburbs changes everything. The chip manufacturer’s announcement came after the state decided on the community grid plan.
They asked the judge to declare the state’s environmental studies invalid and void and direct the state to proceed with another alternative.
Neri’s decision did none of those things.
In the end, the judge’s decision didn’t address most of the group’s claims and pointed out that they had presented no experts to prove the state’s review was deficient in any area. Neri did not find in favor of any claims of traffic gridlock, car accidents or a secret plot for the universities and hospitals to take over the city.
The judge allowed the state to start construction to improve Interstate 481 in the suburbs to handle traffic that will no longer take an elevated highway cutting through the city.
The judge did rule, however, that the state must conduct three supplemental studies before tearing down the elevated highway in the city. They involve air quality in the suburbs, water runoff and Micron traffic patterns.
After the ruling, the people behind Renew 81 declared victory, saying the court recognized that not enough has been done to deal with potential damage to the suburbs.
Salina Town Supervisor Nick Paro said it should be seen as a win for everyone that a judge will require more scrutiny about air and water quality. He also said he holds out hope that the state will have to reevaluate the alternatives. This is far from over, he said, pointing out that Renew 81 filed a similar lawsuit in federal court that has not been decided.
“I think there could be a real possibility that they do not do the community grid,” Paro said.
Advocates for the community grid, however, say that is not going to happen.
First, they expect the state to appeal the decision and they hope that it is reversed.
Robert Simpson, president and chief executive officer of the business group Centerstate CEO, called Neri’s decision “nonsensical” and “contradictory” and said he expected the state would win an appeal.
Either side could appeal, but neither has said whether they will.
Owens-Chaplin said the state could satisfy the court order with some extra work, by simply completing the studies and still reaching the same conclusion about the community grid.
Even if the studies show higher air quality damage than previously estimated, the state is likely to look at ways to mitigate the risk to people and animals. Highway construction in the suburbs is not near residential neighborhoods, she pointed out.
The state also must weigh the benefit vs. the burden in the entire region, including city residents who live much closer to the highway and have suffered high asthma rates for decades, she said.
The NYCLU joined the lawsuit as a friend of the state. The group advocates for the historically marginalized Black community next to the viaduct. None of their arguments were mentioned in the judge’s decision.
“A lot of the environmental justice claims important to my organization played little to no role in the outcome of this decision,” she said.
The state DOT expects to break ground soon on the first contracts to improve I-481, a spokesman said.
The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors. The work will add a third lane to I-481 and rebuild the existing I-81 and I-481 northern interchange.
