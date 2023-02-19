hed

A New York Department of Transportations bridge maintenance team works on the I-81 exit to I-690 West in June 2022. N. Scott Trimble/syracuse.com

The state Department of Transportation said it is still committed to tearing down the elevated Interstate 81 in Syracuse, despite uncertainty cast by a state court ruling this week.

Nothing about state Supreme Court Judge Gerard Neri’s decision voids the $2.25 billion plan to build a street-level community grid in place of a high-speed overhead highway. Gov. Kathy Hochul says it still fits her vision to reunite, rather than divide, communities, state officials told Syracuse.com on Friday.

