LOWVILLE — Two public servants with collectively 73 years of Lewis County government experience will leave the building on Dec. 31, taking with them treasure troves of information and experience gained over their dedicated decades.
Clerk of the Board Teresa K. Clark said before there was a county manager, the clerk and the treasurer collaborated to administer the county.
For county Manager Ryan M. Piche, that worked out well. The information, training and support Mrs. Clark and county Treasurer Patricia L. O’Brien have provided him since he began three years ago has been indispensable.
“The board took a chance on me, being young, and Patty and Terry did so much to help me adapt quickly and learn Lewis County. They have been like security blankets on complicated issues,” Mr. Piche said, “Being able to look over at them, getting the nod, knowing I’m presenting it right.”
He noted the two professionals have been consistent voices for the county through many changes and have provided the knowledge and insight that only comes from decades of service.
“I was recalling what changes there have been over the years,” Mrs. Clark said.
She has worked with 57 legislators since she became the clerk in 1996, she said: a lot of different personalities and perspectives to navigate by any measure.
“My number one thing always has been respect. Of course there are things I don’t agree with, but I don’t judge. It’s not my place to give my opinion,” said Mrs. Clark, “When I enter the building every day, I’m here to work. I’m committed to my work.”
Since that time, there were periods with county managers and those without. There were various board chairs and many big projects in which she has played a role, but ultimately, she said “the dynamics of local politics haven’t changed much over the 40 years.”
Perhaps the best training she had for working with so many personalities and being extremely organized came from being one of 13 children.
“I can recite all of their birthdays, anniversaries, everything like that,” Mrs. Clark said. “In good times or in bad, I assume the role of organizer. They don’t expect me to do it but they appreciate me doing it.”
Mrs. Clark officially announced her resignation during the regular county meeting on the 40th anniversary of her first day of work for the board as a typist, Dec. 3, 1979.
Going forward, there are “a whole conglomeration of things” in Mrs. Clark’s mind about what she will do with her newfound time next year, some recreational, including travel, some involving volunteering. She won’t make her mind up until after her last day of work.
“When I leave this building as an employee for the last day, I will hold my head high,” Mrs. Clark said, “That I can choose my date of retirement, I feel so privileged.”
What she will miss most will be working with the legislators, the chairman, learning “a little bit about everything” as she goes along, taking it one day at a time and realizing suddenly 40 years had passed.
Likewise for Mrs. O’Brien, she will most miss her team, the administration and the legislators. She will also miss “being in the thick of things.”
Born and raised in Lewis County, there was never anywhere else Mrs. O’Brien wanted to live, never anywhere else she wanted to work and never any other type of work she wanted to do.
“I’ve always, my whole life, loved math.” said Mrs. O’Brien in an interview, “I love the puzzle of it all, taking it apart and putting it together. Even audits, I like the confirmation it gives you when you do it right.”
That doesn’t, however, mean she will miss the intensive work those audits require or the unique challenges of the budgeting process. She said she won’t.
For her, the highlights of her career were the beginnings: achieving her goal to work for the county by getting hired as an account clerk in 1986 after attending Jefferson Community College for business administration, being selected as the deputy treasurer and her first run to be elected treasurer.
“Running for the first time was nerve wracking. I started with a competitor and even though I ended up unopposed, it was still a pleasant feeling to have people actually come out to vote for me even though they didn’t have to,” Mrs. O’Brien said.
If she hadn’t first been appointed treasurer in 2011 to finish her predecessor’s term, Mrs. O’Brien said it was unlikely she would have ran for the lead spot because she so enjoyed her work as the deputy treasurer. At the same time, she said she ended up where she “was truly meant to be” through a natural progression.
“No matter what I was doing, I loved doing it,” she said, but now, after 33 years, she’s ready for her next phase of life.
“They say you know when it’s time,” she said. “I hit all of the goals I had wanted to hit. I made it to over 30 years, I’m old enough to do it and I have my grandchildren now. My mom was with my children so that’s what I want for my kids, too.”
With her newly found free time, Mrs. O’Brien said will also focus on her big “to do” list at home as well as doing some traveling, starting with Mount Rushmore and the Badlands.
Dedicated public servants, Mrs. Clark and Mrs. O’Brien were each honored for their work and dedication to the county with official resolutions and standing ovations by the board of legislators in the Dec. 3 and Dec. 19 meetings, respectively.
“Things are going to be a lot different around here without them,” Mr. Piche said, “They will be missed more than any of us realize.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.