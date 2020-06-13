FORT DRUM — On Sunday at about 10:30 p.m., more than 15 months since the German shepherd mix first got loose, Emily Coslet finally slipped a lead over Rainbow’s neck. But the dog wasn’t budging, and the moment was so unbelievable she forgot her phone was in her car. So Ms. Coslet sat in the grass with the dog and waited for a car she could flag down, coming after she and two others on the base had for months been to Rainbow’s tree every night to feed her.
Rainbow, a timid and intelligent 6-year-old dog, got loose in February 2019, spending two winters in the wild. Her radius sprawled for miles, but she mainly wandered around Crescent Woods, a neighborhood on the east side of the base. Some would see her wandering near Burger King and Domino’s Pizza. There were reports of Rainbow sightings at Remington Park, about four miles from there. But as months passed, her radius shrunk and she stayed mostly in the Crescent Woods neighborhood.
She would become “The Rainbow.” People on Facebook would get almost upset if they didn’t get a nightly update on Rainbow’s whereabouts and condition. There were times when people saw her in a parking lot and reported it to a Fort Drum Facebook group, which caused a frenzy to help catch Rainbow. But she was hyper-vigilant, in survival mode and able to evade any trap or person who tried to catch her. That is until a group of strangers teamed up and decided to follow Rainbow’s schedule, patiently building trust and feeding her until they were sure the dog’s main location was a clump of trees at the corner of Morgan Street and North Riva Ridge Loop.
At 10 weeks old, Rainbow was adopted from a PetSmart near Fort Carson in Colorado in 2013 by Sgt. First Class Marcos Baez and his wife, Karen Cabrera.
Shortly afterward, Mr. Baez was stationed in South Korea. Ms. Cabrera, Rainbow and their two daughters — Paola and Isabella — moved back to their home in Puerto Rico.
In July 2017, Mr. Baez was relocated, to Fort Drum, where the family moved into a house in the woods on base.
After being there a few years, Mr. Baez’s family was going to come to the area and meet them in Niagara Falls. It was February 2019 when they left for the vacation, and Rainbow was going to stay on Fort Drum with a dog sitter.
Shortly after the family arrived in Niagara Falls, the dog sitter called and said Rainbow had gotten off her leash, ran away and she couldn’t catch her.
“When Rainbow got loose, it was really hard on my family,” Mr. Baez said. “Every day and every night my daughters cried about Rainbow.”
Mr. Baez and his family abandoned their vacation immediately and returned to Fort Drum. They wouldn’t get home until around 3 a.m., and in the meantime military police had been searching for Rainbow. Mr. Baez said he and his wife stayed up all night looking, but the dog was never seen.
Over the next two months, Mr. Baez said called animal shelters, a game warden, animal control, the vet clinic on post, MPs he knew and followed up any sightings of Rainbow.
“But every time I went to where people saw her,” he said, “she was gone.”
His drive to work wasn’t 10 minutes long, but he would take at least 30 minutes to and from work looking for her.
But after the first few months, the sightings stopped entirely. Nearly seven months went by without seeing Rainbow or hearing anything about her — until Sgt. First Class Matt Severino saw her.
Mr. Severino has been a MP on base, living in the Crescent Woods neighborhood since July 2018. He was on a patrol in November when he saw Rainbow sitting under a clump of trees. He said he got out of his vehicle and tried to coax her over to him, but she ran away.
A month later, Mr. Severino was flagged down by someone who saw Rainbow under the same clump of trees, surrounded by a foot of snow. She bolted when he approached her.
“It was around that time when I decided I was going to do something to help this dog out,” he said. “I felt obligated, especially how the conditions in Northern New York are.”
Mr. Severino said he told his wife, Ashley, who had seen a photograph of Rainbow circulating online. Ms. Severino reached out to the owners, to learn they had been looking for months, but the family had since relocated to an assignment in Germany.
“We were broken hearted,” Mr. Baez said. “The Army is all of a sudden telling us we have to move out of the country, and they are not going to say ‘Oh your dog is lost. We’ll change your orders.’”
Before moving in January, Mr. Baez called around sharing his contact information in case Rainbow surfaced after their move.
The Severino’s kept searching.
It appeared Rainbow had a central location — the clump of trees less than a mile from their home — so they began leaving food out every few days. They would end up leaving food for her every night as Rainbow’s central location was solidified.
Rainbow still wasn’t going to approach the couple, which was the case throughout most of the time they spent with her. She would watch them place the bowl of food on the ground, then wait for them to get a safe distance before approaching to eat. Staff Sgt. Emily Coslet got involved in March. Ms. Coslet, fifth-generation military member and a contractor who works for the base education center providing internships and skills training for soldiers before they depart from the military, learned of Rainbow on Facebook.
She said she took a chance and went to the field Rainbow frequented with some food.
“She happened to appear the first couple times I was out there, which pulled on my heart strings because I have two dogs,” Ms. Coslet said. “If it were my dogs, I would want somebody to do everything they could to make sure my dogs are OK.”
One night out there shortly after she started feeding Rainbow, she ran into Mr. Severino. Since they shared the same approach of wanting to take it slow and patiently gain Rainbow’s trust, they teamed up. Sharing resources and ideas they took shifts searching, waiting.
“It became an obsession,” Ms. Coslet said. “It was really just me sitting in a field... and talking to her and trying to convince her I wasn’t there to hurt her.”
Even the night before her husband deployed, Ms. Coslet visited Rainbow.
About a month ago, the team got word of a woman who had seen Rainbow at her spot and had called military police to help corral the dog.
“At first we were all really upset because this lady wouldn’t understand what we were trying to do,” Ms. Coslet said, “but it ended up being a blessing in disguise because people finally took notice.”
The people who took notice were pest control. The pest department laid a trap full of dog food and hot dogs. The most Rainbow did was peek her head inside. Three more traps were set. None worked. Rainbow seemed more scared and skittish, making her more elusive. The traps were removed.
“When the traps left, that’s when she suddenly opened up to us,” Ms. Coslet said. “It was like a switch flipped.”
Rainbow was becoming popular. Ms. Severino and Ms. Coslet were posting updates on Facebook almost daily. People were keeping their distance and letting the team work with Rainbow. A GoFundMe page resulted in food and treats.
“It was this huge community coming together saying ‘What can we do to help,’” Ms. Coslet said. “That was one of the coolest things to come out of this.”
Since Rainbow was being more receptive, the decision now was what to do next. She was eating but not drinking much, and the days were getting hotter.
That’s when they were advised by a veterinarian to slip a little Benadryl into her food, to calm her down without harming her.
They added Benadryl to Rainbow’s food on Sunday, and it was like she was a different dog. After Mr. and Ms. Severino left for the night, it was again just Ms. Coslet and Rainbow sitting near each other.
It was about 9:15 p.m., and Rainbow was getting closer to Ms. Coslet. She was rubbing on her leg. Rainbow pawed Ms Coslet’s hand so she would pet it and her face.
This whole time Ms. Coslet was looking over at her pack, which carried a slip lead and was on the ground a few feet away. She slowly walked toward it, and Rainbow followed.
Ms. Coslet got to her pack, and, like the past 16 months didn’t happen, slipped the lead around Rainbow’s neck. Rainbow didn’t appear to be too bothered by the lead, so Ms. Coslet began walking her to her car.
After walking 15 feet, Rainbow laid down. She wouldn’t budge. That was when Ms. Coslet realized she didn’t have her phone.
It’s nearing 10:30 p.m. and, unable to call for help, she waived at cars for 20 minutes.
“I finally flagged down this stranger and I told them ‘I’m going to ask you to do something really weird,’” Ms. Coslet said. “My phone is in the front of my car. Can you just bring it to me?”
She called Mr. and Ms. Severino, who were in bed.
“We get a call from Emily and in the most calm voice,” Mr. Severino said, “She said ‘I have her.’” The couple drove down there immediately and they got Rainbow in Ms. Coslet’s car before driving her to the vet clinic, which, coincidently, was within eyesight of Rainbow’s Tree. The couple had worked with Rainbow for nearly nine months, and Ms. Coslet for more than three.
“It’s that full circle,” Mr. Severino said, “that conclusion where you’re just sitting there and you’re like ‘Wow it’s finally over.’ All your adrenaline is built up and then it’s just like it really ended like this. It wasn’t the dramatic rescue we envisioned, but was just like ‘Oh, that’s it.’”
But they were so relieved that Rainbow was safe. She has been bathed, treated, the ticks covering her body have been removed and tested for diseases.
“She is still skittish but she is doing OK,” said Warren Wright, a public affairs officer for the medical department on base. “She looked really good for being out there for so long.”
Visitors aren’t allowed to visit Rainbow as the chief of veterinary services said she’s concerned about diseases Rainbow may have picked up.
“It’s been a rough couple of days because although we’re all relieved that she is safe, we’re not allowed to see her or have any contact with her,” Ms. Coslet said. “But the vet has been sending her owners updates.”
Mr. Baez has been notified of the efforts made by the three people who he has never met.
“Because of them, we have Rainbow back,” Mr. Baez said. “There’s no doubt about that. My family will forever be in debt to them, and from this moment forward, they have become Rainbow’s family as well. We’re not related, but they are family.”
If COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease up in Europe, Mr. Baez said he plans to fly from Germany to New York to pick Rainbow up. And in the meantime, when she’s released from the vet, Rainbow will live with a foster parent.
“I want to fly back to get Rainbow because I also want to thank Matt, Ashley and Emily,” he said. “I want to let them know that this won’t be the last time they will see Rainbow.”
And he said he hasn’t told his daughters yet as he wants to surprise them in-person with Rainbow, who is safe thanks to a team of strangers.
“They are our guardian angels,” Mr. Baez said. “This will be the best present my daughters could ever receive. I can’t wait for that moment.”
