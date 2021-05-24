ALBANY — State officials rescinded a new mask mandate for toddlers and children ineligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 late Monday after day care providers and camp leaders joined a chorus of lawmakers demanding Gov. Andrew Cuomo repeal the federal recommendation.
The state Office of Children and Family Services and the state Health Department revised state guidance Monday evening that mandated children ages 2 to 5 wear face masks at day care and other child care programs, including summer camp.
The rule was rescinded after pushback over the last week from providers and facilities concerned about how to effectively keep facial coverings on toddlers and young children.
Both state agencies agreed to change the rule, which is effective immediately, to encourage, but not mandate young children to wear masks.
“Both agencies understand how difficult it is to require the youngest children to wear masks and have jointly agreed to revise guidance allowing child care providers to continue the practices and protocols that have been in place since the start of the pandemic by encouraging, not requiring, children aged 2-5 to wear masks, effective immediately,” according to a joint statement Monday night from the state departments. “The safety of the children in child care programs is of paramount importance.
“We thank the providers who have worked so hard since the start of the pandemic to remain open to serve the families of those who could not stay home and we recognize their valiant efforts in serving working families who need quality, reliable and safe child care.”
The state is investing federal funding to expand child care programs, especially in underserved areas, according to the joint statement.
“We strongly encourage any remaining child care staff who have not been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible to prevent the spread of COVID,” according to the state Health Department and OCFS on Monday.
The coronavirus vaccine is approved for New Yorkers ages 16 and older, or 12 and older for the Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose shot.
The announcement came after Senate Republicans held a virtual rally Monday morning with several day care providers, parents, business owners and lawmakers from across the state pleading with officials to repeal the rule.
During the rally — held before the order was repealed — University of Buffalo Child Care Center Executive Director Liz Cercone questioned why the mandate was put into place as COVID-19 infections have slowed and vaccinations increased.
“Children in our programs were not required to wear masks at a time when no center had vaccinated staff, but now as things seem to be getting better across the state and the country, suddenly this mandate (was) put into place,” Cercone said late Monday morning. “There has been very little child-to-child spread in child care centers. We have families who are considering removing children from our centers because of this mandate.
“We have children telling us that they can’t wait to go home last week so that they don’t have to wear their masks,” she added. “In our field, we are not supposed to force children to do anything based on our regulations, but we’re supposed to force them to wear a mask? This doesn’t make any sense.”
Centers were given fewer than 24 hours to prepare for the new rule and were notified of the changes Wednesday afternoon before they took effect Thursday.
Others raised concerns toddlers and young children continuing to wear face masks would impede speech and social development.
Several lawmakers said Monday their offices have become inundated with calls from upset parents, childcare providers, camp leaders and other New Yorkers to change the rule since last week’s implementation.
“This mandate was never based in science or simple common sense, especially at a time when he was signaling that mask wearing will soon be a thing of the past for many adults,” Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said Monday night. “It caused unnecessary frustration and confusion for providers and parents alike, and I’m glad to see it lifted. I want to thank the providers and parents who joined us to voice their opposition to this out-of-touch edict, and all of my Senate Republican colleagues for their advocacy on behalf of our youngest children.”
Several Democratic legislators also spoke out against the mandate before officials altered state guidelines.
“The contradictory guidance left parents, providers and children confused and we have since heard many heartbreaking stories of children in tears, not understanding this new directive,” Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, said in a statement Monday night. “I tirelessly advocated to have this guidance changed and today’s announcement rescinding this decision is not only welcomed, but necessary.
“Working parents have continued to rely on childcare programs and summer camps for their child care needs throughout the North Country, and given the many struggles this industry has faced in our region, many hardworking families can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing this unnecessary directive has been clawed back,” he added. “Parents, providers, and children can now rest easy knowing they will not have to comply with mask mandates, that are contradictory to what science, and practice, has shown is effective.”
Representatives from Cuomo’s office did not return requests for comment Monday about why the state implemented the federal rule, the science or data to support the regulation or what state officials reviewed to recommend it.
