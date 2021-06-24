ALBANY — Police took dozens of people into custody Thursday for their involvement in two major Capital Region drug and gun trafficking rings, which officials tie to Albany’s recent surge of fatal shootings and violent crime.
State Attorney General Letitia James office’s Organized Crime Task Force, the Albany Police Department and FBI Safe Streets Task Force seized nearly 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, 140 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, oxycodone, $40,000 in cash and nine firearms, including one ghost gun, or firearms with separately purchased parts assembled by the private owner, over a year-long investigation.
“The violence in this city has reached a great new point,” said James, a Democrat, in the state Capitol on Thursday. “I have attended my fair share of funerals. I’ve held countless numbers of mothers and fathers at open caskets. So that’s why today, all of us, we are here to announce the takedown of two major drug and gun trafficking rings in the Capital Region.”
Those involved in drug trafficking posted pills and other drugs for sale on Facebook and Snapchat — a social media platform where photos, videos and messages disappear after a brief period. The accused also used social media to procure drugs and brag or display their illegal firearms.
Jamar Brayboy, aka “Un”, 43, of Albany, is the accused gang leader of a drug distribution network known as Uptown Associates.
Brayboy employed dozens of people to sell his drugs and had numerous re-seller customers that brought heroin and cocaine from New York City to sell in and around the Capital Region, as well as New York and Orange counties and Vermont, according to the attorney general’s office. He also relied on Facebook to illegally sell narcotics, according to James’ office.
Tyshawn Morris, aka “Mac,” 29, of Schenectady, was charged with operating as a major trafficker, which carries a mandatory life sentence in prison.
He allegedly led Downtown Associates, a major Capital Region gang and drug distribution ring. Morris is accused of employing a large network of drug sellers and re-sellers who primarily operated in Albany, Fulton, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Schenectady counties, according to James’ office.
Co-conspirators in the group frequently used coded and cryptic terms to disguise their online illegal activity. Numerous members of the Downtown Associates regularly used Snapchat in order to traffic illegal prescription drugs, especially oxycodone, according to the attorney general.
Other members of the Downtown Associates, known as the 50 Gang — a reference to the high-capacity magazines they attach to their firearms, which allow them to hold up to 50 rounds of ammunition — posted videos and photos of illegal weapons on Snapchat they used to commit gang violence.
Members regularly posted videos and pictures of themselves possessing handguns, rifles and machine guns, usually with high-capacity magazines protruding from the gun, according to James’ office.
Members of the 50 Gang range from 18 to 25 years old. Police hold the group responsible for numerous drive-by shootings and homicides that have been plaguing the city of Albany over the past year, including the death of an 18-year-old in downtown Albany earlier this month.
“Today, we’re sending a strong message that we will use all available resources to address violent crime in our neighborhoods and remove any offenders responsible from our streets,” Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said Thursday in the Capitol. “This is a major, major step into bringing calm and safety into Albany. Associates and anybody else who thinks or plans violent acts in this city, there are consequences.”
Forty-seven people, ranging in age from 18 to 52 years old, were indicted on crimes that include various counts of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A, B and C felonies; conspiracy to commit those crimes; various counts of criminal sale and possession of a firearm; criminal possession of a weapon and enterprise corruption.
Two members of the Uptown Associates gang were charged with weapons possession, according to the attorney general’s office.
One of the accused is from Rutland, Vt.; another from Clinton, in Oneida County; and Warren, in Herkimer County. The rest live in the cities of Albany or Schenectady or other parts of the Capital Region.
Illegal firearms, James said, are the main driver for the exponential increase in the surge of shootings, gun-related deaths and violent crimes in the city of Albany and cities around the state and nation since last year. Gun sales, including sales of illegal firearms, skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of Albany city shootings that resulted in the injury of a person increased 110% in 2020.
At least 19 shootings and nine homicides took place in the capital city from January through May of this year, James said.
“The violence in this city has reached a great new point,” the attorney general said. “As members of law enforcement, we all have a responsibility to crack down on violence and protect the communities devastated in its wake.”
State Republican lawmakers chastise Democrats, who control both houses of the Legislature, for legalizing controversial bail reform or changes to parole violations and discovery laws in the last few sessions. Republicans say the increase in violent crime is the result of the recent criminal justice reform, which they argue has decreased the public safety for all New Yorkers.
James on Thursday disagreed, saying the increased violence is because of the ease of access to guns in the United States.
“All throughout this country in metropolitan cities there has been an increase in gun violence, and I would argue that is the result of the easy access of guns,” she said. “It is not only happening in New York, but it is happening all over this nation in states where they do not have bail reform, where they do not have discovery issues. I’m urging Congress to pass responsible gun laws in this country. We need action. Doing nothing is unacceptable.”
The investigation, which officials called Operation Crosstown Quarantine, was centered on two rival crosstown gangs in Albany and included the included the use of physical surveillance, electronic surveillance and undercover operations.
The case is being prosecuted by Organized Crime Task Force Assistant Deputy Attorney General and Senior Counsel Michael Sharpe, with the assistance of Confidential Assistant Stephanie Pitts and Legal Support Analyst AnnaLisa MacPhee under the supervision of OCTF Deputy Bureau Chief Maria Moran.
Albany County District Attorney David Soares assisted in the investigation.
