New York State Attorney General Letitia A. James. Watertown Daily Times

ALBANY — Attorney General Letitia A. James rallied with union workers Monday to call on Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and lawmakers to include a hefty increase to New York’s minimum wage in the state budget.

James joined the chorus of voices calling for the inclusion of the Raise the Wage Act in the already-late budget. The bill would increase the state’s minimum wage to $21.25 over the next three years, and then adjust it each year going forward for inflation.

