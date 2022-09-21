US-NEWS-TRUMP-NY-PROBE-GET

A Secret Service agent watches as former president Donald J. Trump’s motorcade arrives at the office of the New York attorney general on Aug. 10 in New York City. Trump was deposed by Attorney General Letitia A. James in her probe into the Trump Organization’s business practices after having to reschedule due to the death of his former wife Ivana Trump. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia A. James announced a civil fraud lawsuit Wednesday against former president Donald J. Trump, his adult children and his company.

The AG’s lawsuit to be filed in State Supreme Court in Manhattan accuses the Trump Organization and top company executives of purposely misrepresenting the value of assets emblazoned with the former president’s name including skyscrapers, mansions and golf courses by hundreds of millions of dollars over decades to enrich itself.

