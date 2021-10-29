ALBANY, N.Y. — Attorney General Letitia James officially announced Friday that she’s running for governor of New York.
James began calling union leaders earlier this week to inform them of her intent to seek the office, setting up a major primary battle with Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who took office in August after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.
Friday’s anticipated announcement, made via video, comes a day after criminal forcible touching charges were filed against Cuomo in Albany, allegations stemming from an investigation overseen by James’ office.
James previously served in both the City Council and as public advocate and is hoping to become the first Black woman elected governor in not only New York, but the U.S.
“I’ve spent my career guided by a simple principle: Stand up to the powerful on behalf of the vulnerable. To be a force for change,” she says in her campaign launch video. “I’ve gone after the drug companies for fueling the opioid crisis. I’ve fought for better conditions and transparency in nursing homes. I’ve sued the Trump administration 76 times. But who’s counting?”
During her time as the Empire State’s top prosecutor, James has overseen investigations into the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association and has taken the lead in targeting pharmaceutical companies over the opioid crisis.
Elected attorney general in 2018, James is the first Black woman to hold a statewide office in New York.
