AG Letitia James declares victory

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference on Sept. 21, 2022, in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS)

Incumbent New York State Attorney General Letitia James declared victory on Tuesday evening after NBC News and MSNBC projected that she would win against Republican challenger Michael Henry.

As attorney general. James has become a rising star in national Democratic political circles. She spearheaded the probe into sexual harassment allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ultimately resigned as a result. And she is currently driving a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump’s company that alleges widespread fraud.

