AG Letitia James declares victory

Incumbent New York State Attorney General Letitia James declared victory on Tuesday evening after NBC News and MSNBC projected that she would win against Republican challenger Michael Henry.
As attorney general. James has become a rising star in national Democratic political circles. She spearheaded the probe into sexual harassment allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ultimately resigned as a result. And she is currently driving a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump’s company that alleges widespread fraud.
During the campaign, Henry, a lawyer who has never held an elected office, attacked James for her short-lived and ultimately aborted run for governor, suggesting that she had been using her perch as the state’s top law enforcement official as a jumping-off point to run for a more powerful post.
James brushed off those criticisms and ran a race that seemed to make clear she did not view Henry as a legitimate threat.
When Trump was president, James sued his administration dozens of times, challenging policies on the environment, immigration, education, health care and other issues. She also fought Trump on his plans to include a question about immigration status on the Census, winning in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Her victory will mean that her case against Trump’s company will proceed.
