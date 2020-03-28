WATERTOWN — The attorney general’s office has been receiving reports of scammers attempting to steal personal financial information by using the news of the federal government sending payments to people across the country as part of a economic relief stimulus package.
New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert to residents about potential scams related to a federal stimulus package passed by Congress to provide economic relief during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Scammers have been using a variety of tools to take advantage of this crisis and steal from New Yorkers,” Ms. James said. “The latest example involves scammers pretending to be from the federal government and preying on individuals who desperately need financial support right now. I remind all New Yorkers to be vigilant and take precautions to ensure they do not fall victim to these harmful and heartless scams.”
Ms. James issued several tips to help New Yorkers protect themselves. In an email, she said they should never give personal information to anyone unless they are sure who they are. She said scammers use emails, texts or web-pages that might look like they are from the federal government.
If someone is eligible for a payment, they will receive it directly from the IRS. Do not pay anyone who promises that they can expedite or obtain a payment or loan for you. There will be no fees to receive a stimulus payment.
Never open attachments or links from anyone who claims to be from the government. Do not reply. Delete the message right away.
If someone believes they were scammed, they are asked to contact the attorney general’s office and file a complaint.
