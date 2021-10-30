HENDERSON — Writer and film director Nicky Harris apologized after taking a phone call on an early October morning before heading out for the day to shoot and direct.
“Sorry I missed your call,” she said. “I’m literally making body parts right now. My hands were covered in fake blood when you called.”
Understood, of course. But all that gore may make her new film sound more gruesome than it actually is. It’s almost a family film, she said.
“It doesn’t end too badly for people,” Ms. Harris said. “I’ve done worse.”
Plus, she has rules.
“I don’t kill anybody under 16,” she said. “I don’t kill pregnant women and I don’t use guns. But other than that, everybody’s game!”
Ms. Harris was back in the north country this month with her film team and an assortment of actors to film, “Summer of the Wolf,” her second feature film. In 2015 she brought a team to the Cape Vincent area to film the horror tale “HoneyBee.” Scenes for that film were also shot at Angel Rock, at Pillar Point and at General Brown High School in Dexter. The film is available on Amazon Prime, Itunes, Google Play and Vudu.
In between “HoneyBee” and “Summer of the Wolf,” Ms. Harris wrote and directed the short, multi award-winning horror film, “Romana,” shot in Binghamton and released in 2019.
After living for 20 years in San Francisco, she moved back to New York state this past summer, taking up residence in Rochester, where Ms. Harris, who has a degree in early childhood education, produces the Paintbox Kids Show. She opened a related art school for kids in San Francisco and plans to open one in Brighton, Monroe County, by the end of the year.
The graduate of Union-Endicott High School in Broome County received a screenwriting degree from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco in 2007. She’s a three-time winner at the Rod Serling Film Festival held annually in Binghamton.
The casting call for “Summer of the Wolf” described it as a realistic but fantastical horror film reinventing the werewolf legend and “a low budget independent horror film with a fresh new take on werewolves in this modern, COVID-ridden world.”
The casting pitch added: “The location is pretty amazing — a group of several cabins/lake houses together on Lake Ontario in a private area. Cast and Crew will lodge in their own rooms each in various houses.”
The film team stayed at Ramsey Shores, off State Route 3, where Ms. Harris also has a lake house.
“We’ve rented out like eight cottages and we’ve created our own little village,” she said.
Ms. Harris said that filming was also done in swampy areas near Henderson and at some local estates. Nicholas Szewczyk shares writing credits.
“I wrote the script with exactly these locations in mind,” Ms. Harris said. “It’s so beautiful here. It doesn’t matter what kind of weather you have, even if it’s foggy or overcast. It’s haunting and beautiful.”
Rocco Michaluk, the film’s executive producer, was especially smitten by the location. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pa., and now lives in New York City. He’s been “upstate” and to Canada, but visited Northern New York for the first time last spring while scouting location spots for “Summer of the Wolf.”
“The minute we got up here I could tell instantly that it was where we were going to film,” he said. “It’s just very beautiful.”
Mr. Michaluk has known Ms. Harris for years and knew she was working on a script involving wolves.
“The minute I read the script, I knew we had to shoot it,” he said. “She just wrote a phenomenal script. We came out location scouting and everything fit into place. It was kind of dark and overcast when we came into town. It looked like the perfect place for a wolf pack.”
Mr. Michaluk said he also enjoyed the script because it’s not a typical horror tale.
“At the end, it turns a little bit more horror, but at the beginning, it’s really kind of a family drama,” he said. “I just loved it because I’m not into the horror genre, the slash ’em ups and people dying and all that stuff. It was a warm script and not a slasher, which I didn’t want anything to deal with.”
The plot, Mr. Michaluk said, revolves around a family that moves into a secluded town. The main character is the mom’s teenage son, Jimmy, played by Micah Juman.
“We find out later they are running from something that we don’t know about,” Mr. Michaluk said.
“The theme is family and coming-of-age,” Ms. Harris said. “But really, it’s a werewolf story.”
Ms. Harris described the film as a “family friendly horror movie.”
“It’s got a good vibe to it,” she said. “It’s not overly gory, just sort of middle ground. You can watch it with your older kids. It has a much happier ending than most of my work.”
‘A cool spin’
Micah Juman, a June graduate of Shaker High School in Latham, Albany County, plays the lead role of Jimmy. Mr. Juman has about a decade’s worth of experience performing in school and community theater. “Summer of the Wolf” is his first professional acting role.
“It’s a cool spin on the werewolf lore,” Mr. Juman said. “I don’t want to give anything away, but it tackles the story in a different way. It wasn’t just, ‘Oh! A moon! I turn into a werewolf.’ There’s more to it, which was interesting to me.”
The transformation process — from human to werewolf — also intrigued Mr. Juman.
“It wasn’t afraid to get a little controversial with how it happened,” he said. “It gets messy how it leads to how you become a wolf. It wasn’t just a dramatic love story where, ‘My hot boyfriend is a werewolf in the forest.’ When you transform and you’re hurt and get messed up, you’re in pain. It’s not a pretty thing switching back and forth.”
“In my version, when you change back into a human form, nothing goes right back into place,” Ms. Harris said. “They don’t just instantly change back the way they were before. A lot of things are out of place.”
Mr. Juman said he’s “chasing the acting dream” and enjoyed the different experience of acting in front of cameras.
“It’s what I love,” he said. “I always wanted to pursue film, and being in theater, it’s kind of hard to tell how different it is, acting on stage versus camera. You never really know how it feels. So, it was cool to jump in and get a feel for it and realize, yeah — this is definitely what I want.”
acting close to home
The film also has veteran actors, including Sonia Conlin of Black River. She was born and raised in her native Italy and moved to the U.S. with her husband and children in late 2000.
“Love is blind, and when I woke up, I was in Watertown,” Ms. Conlin said with a laugh.
Ms. Conlin and her husband, James, own All American Real Estate. They settled and stayed in the area when James retired after serving 21 ½ years in the military.
Ms. Conlin, who played piano and sang from an early age, has been in more than 40 films.
“I try to operate from Watertown/Black River where I live, which has been challenging at times because I have a family here and I didn’t want to move,” Ms. Conlin said.
But she was excited to be in a production filmed locally.
“It gives me an opportunity to film close to home, and it brings some of our beautiful area to showcase,” she said. “I stay here for many reasons, and also because it’s a nice place.”
She connected to Ms. Harris through a film site. Following an audition of scores of others, Ms. Conlin was selected for the role of Constance.
“Constance is a magical individual,” Ms. Conlin said. “She’s like a spiritual person of the group where everybody goes to and asks for advice. She guides them as their leader.”
Ms. Conlin said that when she read the script to “Summer of the Wolf,” she enjoyed it because it was more than about horror.
“It’s like a vampire movie, but instead of a vampire, it has the werewolf,” she said. “It’s not so much horror, it’s the story of this family and what’s going on.”
Mentor
Ms. Conlin recently produced a short film related to the Central New York Short Film Competition, which functions as an industry incubator for aspiring filmmakers in the CNY region.
The program provides an opportunity for rising CNY filmmakers to work with industry professionals who serve in mentorship positions throughout four panel-selected short films, each supported with funding from the Innovation Group of CNY Arts.
Ms. Conlin worked with Derrick Benton who won for his script, “Wasted Talent.” Mr. Benton was raised in Brooklyn and graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2018. Ms. Conlin was also location manager for “Wasted Talent.” It recently screened in Syracuse and Lake Placid.
Due to the pandemic, Ms. Conlin hasn’t auditioned for as many parts as she has in the past. “I feel the best way to beat it is by distancing,” she said.
But she plans to produce more films, including some she said, are lined up to be shot in Jefferson County.
The details
WHAT: The low-budget horror film, “Summer of the Wolf.”
WHERE FILMED: The Henderson area.
FILM COMPANY: Furiex Films
SYNOPSIS: “Jimmy and his family are on the run hiding out in a mysterious village meant to keep them safe, until his little sister is taken by something monstrous in the night.”
DIRECTOR: Nicki Harris.
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Rocco Michaluk.
WRITERS: Nicki Harris and Nicholas Szewczyk.
RELEASE DATE: Summer of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.