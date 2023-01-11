U.S. flight departures began resuming early Wednesday after an overnight outage to a key air-traffic system prompted authorities to ground planes nationwide. The Federal Aviation Administration said normal air traffic operations were gradually returning as it lifted the ground stop shortly before 9 a.m. Eastern time.
The disruption stemmed from problems with the Notice to Air Missions system, or Notam, which conveys advisory information essential for flight operations.
The dramatic system disruption is one of the most significant in recent decades for the FAA and comes after a year of tests of the nation’s air system as the return from COVID-19 stressed airlines and air-traffic operations.
Carriers including United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co. said travelers should expect schedule changes, including delays and cancellations, even as flight operations began resuming. Flight-tracking website FlightAware showed 4,314 delays for U.S. flights at 9:22 a.m. Eastern time.
The grounding potentially could affect more than 2 million passengers who are booked on 19,621 domestic flights, according to aviation data provider Cirium.
That doesn’t include travelers on 1,843 international flights set to arrive in the U.S. Wednesday. The computer system that shares the notices to pilots, airlines and other users began developing problems late Tuesday night and had to be completely taken down in the early hours of Wednesday, said a person familiar with FAA’s actions who asked not to be identified discussing the situation as it develops.
FAA technical workers have been troubleshooting the system since then, the person said. There was no indication that the outage affected the FAA’s ability to track and guide aircraft, or that it caused any safety incidents. President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, the White House said Wednesday in a tweet.
The president ordered a full investigation, but there is “no evidence of a cyberattack at this point.” “They don’t know what the cause is,” Biden told reporters.
By early Wednesday, passengers due to fly domestically began reporting delays on social media, and United said it would temporarily ground flights.
The biggest European airlines said they were largely unaffected by the disruptions, with flights from British Airways, Air France and Deutsche Lufthansa AG operating normally even as domestic U.S. flights were halted, the carriers said.
Given the early hour of the disruption in the U.S., international flights were either still on the ground or nowhere near U.S. air space, giving pilots more turnaround time to react. Shares of most major U.S. airlines were down slightly before the start of regular trading in New York.
The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023
A traveler from Watertown reported that at JFK Airport in New York City, it was utter chaos Wednesday morning. The traveler, headed to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., was due to take off a little after 9 a.m. The flight that was first delayed, then canceled has been rebooked for after 1 p.m. The flight was later moved to after 3 p.m.
An announcement at JFK that all flights were "now boarding" right at 9 a.m. created more chaos as travelers hustled to their gates.
In Watertown Flight Aware reported that the 9 a.m., Piedmont Flight 5926 to Philadelphia is on time, but that airport is experiencing delays. It's expected to depart about 9 a.m. with arrival at 10:34 a.m.
In Syracuse, A least one flight - a JetBlue plane to New York City - appeared to be stuck waiting on a taxiway, according to the airline’s website.
Every flight set to leave Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport until about 10 a.m. was delayed.
Two American Airlines flights that had been scheduled to take off before 6 a.m. still had not departed and were not estimated to take off until after 9 a.m.
Nearly every flight on Hancock’s schedule was showing a delay of at least 2.5 hours or more.
The first on-time flight on Hancock’s schedule as of 8:45 a.m. was a 9:55 a.m. United flight to Washington, D.C.
Several flights have already been canceled, including a Delta Flight to LaGuardia, an American flight to Washington and a United flight to Newark. All were scheduled to depart later this morning.
Flights departing after noon from Hancock are mostly still listed as leaving on time for the moment.
Syracuse airport officials said for passengers to confirm impacts to their flights with the airline directly. The airport will be providing updates on Twitter, officials said.
✈️9:07 AM UPDATE: Flights at SYR have been permitted to slowly resume after the @FAANews nationwide outage earlier this AM. Please confirm the status of/impacts to your flight(s) directly with your airline. https://t.co/ZkUBIpwOgr— Syracuse Airport (@SyracuseAirport) January 11, 2023
With News Wire Services
