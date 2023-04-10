Akwesasne police officer fire shots after being hit by suspect’s car
Two Akwesasne Mohawk Police (AMP) officers have been placed on administrative leave while police investigate the circumstances of an incident in the village of Kana:takon (St. Regis), which is located on the Canadian side of Tribal land, according to a post on the AMP social media page. The suspect managed to flee the scene into the United States before she could be arrested.
According to police, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Friday, AMP patrol officers observed a person wanted by police on an arrest warrant for outstanding charges of assault and aggravated assault.
The suspect vehicle was observed to be parked at a private residence on Akwesasne Street in St. Regis, Quebec, and police conducted a two-officer traffic stop, police said.
An officer approached the driver side door and advised the driver of an active warrant for arrest and ordered her to exit the vehicle, according to police, and the secondary officer was positioned near the front of the vehicle. The officer issued several commands to exit the vehicle but the wanted driver refused and reversed her vehicle into the marked cruiser, and then the driver then placed the vehicle in drive and drove directly towards the secondary officer, police said.
It was at this time the officer drew his service weapon and continued to yell commands at the driver to stop, police said, and the driver struck the officer on his left side with the vehicle, forcing him backwards. The officer discharged two rounds in the direction of the suspect vehicle, police said, and no one was struck by gunfire.
The suspect vehicle then struck a parked vehicle in a private driveway before fleeing to the U.S. portion of Akwesasne. Police secured statements from witnesses and processed the scene.
The officer that was struck by the suspect vehicle was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
The investigation is continuing and criminal charges are pending against the suspect driver.
Both officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is completed.
Police said that no further information can be released at this time.
