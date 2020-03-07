CANTON — Sarah Lee Skidders took a hard hit in the second period of the Mountain Warriors’ sled hockey game with the Ottawa Senators on Saturday morning on the ice at SUNY Canton.
The collision knocked her sled over, and she struggled, just a bit, to get upright.
After the game, which the Warriors lost 2-1, she blamed the hit on herself.
“I couldn’t stop,” she said.
The Mountain Warriors were hosting their eighth annual sled hockey tournament over the weekend.
In her fifth year with the team, Ms. Skidders, 30, has been in a wheelchair since a car crash when she was 18.
Ms. Skidders has always had a love for the game. She started playing “stand-up” hockey when she was 8 years old.
“It took me a little bit after my car accident to jump back into it,” she said.
The Mountain Warriors gave her an opportunity.
“I came out to the tournament five years ago and Mark (McKenna, the Mountain Warriors coach and founder), as welcoming as he is, he got me out on the ice and it was a complete different feel. It gave me that home feeling again. I’ve been playing every year since and I just love the game.”
The game is similar to regular hockey in many ways, including the contact. When Ms. Skidders plays, she is often the only woman on the ice, she said. At best, there are two or three. The roughness doesn’t bother her.
“Some of the boys cry more than I do,” she said with a laugh, “most of the time, actually.”
Ms. Skidders lives on the Akwesasne Reservation and works for the Mohawk Council as an estates facilitator, helping people arrange their estates and wills.
She spends time playing with her nieces and nephews and she loves to bake. But, her face lights up with a big smile when she talks about sled hockey.
“Everybody is very welcoming, I’ve made friends in Buffalo, Albany, Boston, Vermont,” she said. “It’s that hockey family, no matter where you are you have a friend.”
The 13th anniversary of her car crash is this year. It was a case of drunken driving and she was at fault. She was the only one involved.
It was her family, particularly her grandmother, who pulled her out of a bout of self-pity.
“I stayed with her after my car accident and there were days when I was like, ‘I can’t do this, why me?” she said. “My (grandmother) was like, ‘Are you dead? I don’t think so. You’re eating all my damn food.’”
She made it through the struggle with help from her family.
“They were the reason that I do what I do today,” she said.
Her goal now is to work on upper body strength and to keep going.
“My goal is to never give up on anything I jump into,” she said.
