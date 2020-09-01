The number of states on New York’s mandatory travel advisory list grew by two on Tuesday as Alaska and Montana were added to the list.
Alaska and Montana now meet the metrics to qualify for the state’s travel advisory, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday. There are now 30 states on the list as none were removed from the list this week.
“As we continue to pursue a phased, data driven reopening, the number of areas that remain on New York’s travel advisory is a stark reminder of the continued extent of the COVID-19 crisis throughout the nation,” Gov. Cuomo said in a prepared statement Tuesday.
Gov. Cuomo, D-N.Y., and Govs. Philip D. Murphy, D-N.J. and Ned M. Lamont, D-Conn., imposed a tri-state order at midnight June 25 mandating a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who arrive in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from states with more than a 10 percent positive coronavirus test rate, or a positive test rating higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day average. Weekly calculations are completed Monday nights and the list is updated Tuesday morning.
Guam, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico also remain on the state’s travel advisory list. The 30 states now on the list include: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.
The governor also announced Tuesday that on Monday, the State Liquor Authority and state police task force visited 1,073 establishments across New York City and Long Island. During the visits, they observed three place not in compliance with state coronavirus mandates and requirements. Two of those businesses were in Manhattan, and one was in Nassau County.
Three people died of COVID-19 on Monday in New York. A total of 76,997 coronavirus test results were reported to the state Monday, and 754, or 0.98 percent, were returned positive. This marks the 25th day in a row that New York’s infection rate remains below 1 percent. The more than 700 positive test results brings the statewide total to 435,510 positive cases. New cases were reported in 43 of the state’s 62 counties.
The number of patients in hospital ICUs remained at 109 on Monday, which is the lowest number the state has seen since March 15 when the pandemic first took hold of New York.
Johnson Newspaper Corp. reporter Kate Lisa contributed to this report.
